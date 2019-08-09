Now might be a good time to start saving up some dough, Marvel fans, as we may be getting an Infinity Saga box set in the future. This comes from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who is at the very top of the food chain when it comes to Marvel Cinematic Universe happenings. While it's far from a sure thing, Feige has teased that this could very well be coming our way.

Kevin Feige recently participated in a Q&A in honor of the home video release of Avengers: Endgame. That movie not only capped off Phase 3 of the MCU, but what the studio has dubbed the Infinity Saga, which encapsulates every single movie in the franchise, starting with 2008's Iron Man. While answering a question about deleted scenes, Feige revealed, much like Thanos, that a massive box set containing all of the movies could be inevitable. Here's what he had to say about it.

"If we do a big, giant Infinity Saga box set, we might include, I'm assuming if you're going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you're a fan. And it'll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you."

This would, undoubtedly, be a pretty big deal for hardcore fans. It also feels like a no-brainer for Disney. No studio in the modern age, and maybe in the history of Hollywood, is as good at capitalizing on its library of desirable content. To date, the MCU movies have grossed a staggering $22.5 billion combined. That means, demand for such a box set would be rather high.

Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo recently revealed we won't ever see a director's cut of any MCU movie they've made, including Avengers: Endgame. And for good reason. Marvel tends to put their best foot forward and that means there are a lot of scenes that have never been released from many of the MCU titles. As alluded to by Kevin Feige, if this box set does happen, we may finally see some of that possibly revealing and intriguing footage.

"I like sharing those scenes. And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it's a great avenue to say, 'We'll put it out there.' It's not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we've just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments."

A couple of big questions remain; when could we see this Infinity Saga box set and how much would it cost? Both questions are difficult to answer without further information. But the price question is easy enough. 23 movies on Blu-ray and/or 4K Ultra HD in a presumably fancy package with a ton of bonus features? We're guessing this would cost a pretty penny. Yet, for certain fans, it would be money well spent. This news comes to us via Empire.