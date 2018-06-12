Avengers: Infinity War has officially joined the $2 billion club. With Monday's box office taken into account, the massive Marvel event movie has finally eclipsed the $2 billion mark at the global box office. That makes it just the fourth movie in history to do so and by far the highest-grossing movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. The next closest is The Avengers, which brought in $1.51 billion during its run in 2012.

The only other movies to accomplish this impressive feat are Avatar, which still holds the top spot by far with $2.78 billion worldwide. It's starting to seem more and more like no movie will ever be able to top James Cameron's visual spectacle until inflation pushes ticket prices to a point that makes it much less of an accomplishment. Behind that is Titanic with $2.18 billion and Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $2.06 billion. Infinity War was recently given a three month extension in China which makes it very likely that the movie will surpass The Force Awakens before its run is wrapped up.

As far as the split goes, Infinity War has pulled in $656.1 million of its cume domestically. That includes the record-breaking $257.6 million opening weekend. Internationally, the movie has pulled in a grand total of $1.34 billion. The only two movies to ever make more money overseas were both directed by James Cameron with Titanic (counting the 2012 reissue) bringing in $1.52 billion and Avatar with it's eye-popping $2.07 billion international total. Of note, Infinity War made more overseas than Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($1.33 billion) made during its entire run at the box office.

It's been a ridiculously great year for Marvel Studios so far. Not only do they have the success of Infinity War to boast about, but Black Panther also shattered expectations on every front. The Ryan Coogler directed movie brought in $1.34 billion, making it far and away the studio's highest-grossing solo character movie to date. Those are also by far the two biggest movies of 2018 worldwide, with the next closest being Deadpool 2 at $655.7 million. Marvel truly has this down to a science, it would seem. And they still have Ant-Man and the Wasp arriving next month.

It will be difficult for any studio, Marvel or otherwise, to replicate the success of Infinity War. There was literally a decade worth of build up to this massive event and they've earned the trust of fans all over the world. It's hard to imagine that any movie, even with what we know about Avengers 4, can be expected to top this. While the MCU is showing no signs of slowing down or ending any time soon, it may be a very long time before we see a movie pass Infinity War at the box office, if ever. This news comes to us courtesy of Forbes.