Christmas came early for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the Russo Brothers dropped the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War late last week. The trailer instantly became the most viewed trailer in YouTube history, smashing records for a single 24-hour period with over 230 million views and over 1 million likes. The previous record holder was Andres Muschietti's big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT at 190 million views in 24 hours. Needless to say, the trailer release was kind of a big deal and now it has been given the ultimate tribute: a 90s-animated version of the trailer made from the Marvel cartoons of the 1990s and it's awesome.

The 1990s gave us successful Marvel cartoons like X-Men: The Animated Series and Spider-Man: The Animated Series. In addition, there were a lot of somewhat less popular, but still successful, Marvel animated shows from this fertile period to draw from, including Iron Man, Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, The Silver Surfer, and Avengers United. It's from these cartoons that YouTuber Darth Blender was able to construct a cohesive version of the Infinity War using the original dialogue and sound design from the trailer and replacing the imagery with some fantastic 90s Marvel cartoons.

The new animated Infinity War trailer hits all of the beats of the original except for the very end where Thor meets the Guardians of the Galaxy, which is understandable because there was no cartoon version of the Guardians in the 1990s. But other than that, the new trailer does an impressive job of finding footage from the 90s cartoons and matching them up with the recently released trailer. It must have taken hours upon hours to put the finished product together, as the attention to detail is excellent.

Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of 10 years of the MCU over the course of 18 movies and many hardcore fans have taken to examining every frame of the 2-minute clip. There's already speculation about how Thanos acquires all of the Infinity Stones, whether Iron Man dies (he does receive a massive smack down from Thanos in the trailer), how Thor ends up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and way too many more theories to count. The point being, Infinity War is a huge deal and fans are expecting nothing but the best from the MCU for the most epic comic book movie battle ever seen on the big screen.

Disney and Marvel Studios have a monster on their hands and they know it. This isn't the first "tribute" video that the Infinity War trailer has received. There's also a Disney cartoon mashup as well as the Justice League reacting to the new trailer. There's even a set of Thanos memes floating around the internet, but they all pale in comparison to this labor of nerd love that is the Infinity War 90s animated trailer. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the animated trailer below, courtesy of Darth Blender's YouTube channel.