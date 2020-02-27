It looks like Nick Fury could have been killed off in Avengers: Infinity War. Newly unearthed concept art from the epic movie finds Corvus Glaive brutally murdering the fan-favorite character. Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury had a pretty big part to play in the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he was only included in a post-credit scene in Infinity War and was largely absent from Avengers: Endgame until the movie's conclusion. He did have a prominent role in Captain Marvel and was an important player in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Nick Fury is featured in these newly-released official #Avengers: INFINITY WAR concept art pieces! See more new art here: https://t.co/QfoZjyfnGJpic.twitter.com/emPZZ9t62t — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 21, 2020

However, early Infinity War concept art insinuates that Nick Fury was going to die. In order to keep such a large cast in the movie, the Russo Brothers, along with screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, had to come up with small teams to include everybody. According to this particular concept art, Vision, Captain America, and Nick Fury were going to be a team that went up against Corvus Glaive. This would have been a pretty interesting team to see on the big screen.

The Infinity War concept art shows Corvus Glaive as he takes his double-sided polearm and stabs Nick Fury in the back with it. The weapon goes all the way through Fury and can be seen coming out of his chest. This means that not even Smart Hulk's Decimation reversal snap with the Stark Infinity Gauntlet would have been able to bring him back. Was Marvel Studios really considering killing off Nick Fury? MCU fans would not have been happy with that development, especially when gauging first reactions when he was simply turned to dust at the end of the movie.

Nick Fury is a very important piece to the MCU puzzle and he will likely have some more pretty big roles in Phase 4. Peter Parker will need all the help he can get after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Captain Marvel 2 is also on the way. That's not to mention all of the MCU projects coming up on the Disney+ streaming service. There's a lot of places for Nick Fury to show up, so hopefully Samuel L. Jackson has some room in his schedule to take part in these upcoming projects.

The MCU would have to majorly alter the future without Nick Fury had he really been killed off in Infinity War. Thankfully, they decided to keep him around. As for his future, that is uncertain at this time, but there is still a lot of work to be done to protect Earth and the universe. You can check out some of the newly unearthed Infinity War concept art below, thanks to the MCU Direct Twitter account. Corvus Glaive definitely has the upper hand in this artwork as he easily takes down Nick Fury.