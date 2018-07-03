The Blu-Ray and DVD release of Avengers: Infinity War may feature an extended cut of the ensemble superhero movie that could be over three hours in length. If this rumor is true, it would add over 30 more minutes of Thanos' backstory into the finished cut of the movie, which sounds absolutely incredible.

Despite already being the longest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to date with a run time of 2 hours and 27 minutes, Marvel fans have made it clear that they want to see more of Avengers: Infinity War. As it turns out, Marvel still has quite a bit of finished footage that just might meet the requests of the Marvel fans, and it looks like we will get the chance to see this footage in an extended cut.

According to Jim Starlin, the Marvel comics writer who created Thanos, Marvel Studios has over a half hour of completed footage dedicated completely to Thanos and his backstory. Starlin said that Marvel is currently planning to release this backstory when Avengers: Infinity War releases on Blu-Ray and DVD in August, most likely as an extended cut in the style of The Lord of the Rings and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. If this is true, then the length of the extended cut would be around three hours long, assuming that only Thanos's deleted scenes are added. If the deleted scenes of the other characters like Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy are added to the mix as well, the run time would increase accordingly.

Adding Thanos's deleted backstory into an extended cut would be a much smarter move for Marvel Studios than just adding it in as a deleted scene. A half hour straight of Thanos's origins would get a little old in one sitting. However, if it was stretched out throughout the course of the movie, as the extended cut would likely do it, his backstory would feel a lot more fluid. Additionally, it would be interesting to see if any other deleted scenes made the extended cut, hopefully showing more of the heroes that did not receive enough of the spotlight, including Black Widow and Captain America.

Making extended cuts of superhero movies isn't the most common, but the "Ultimate Cut" of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 did gain a bit of popularity. While the extended cut of Suicide Squad wasn't nearly as popular, it arguably did still boost the Blu-Ray sales. From a purely financial perspective, creating an extended cut of Avengers: Infinity War would be a truly genius move from Disney and Marvel Studios in order to make even more money off of the most successful superhero movie in history.

While this revelation from Jim Starlin to Collider is not set in stone, considering he isn't too incredibly involved with Marvel Studios, it is still great news. If this rumor is true, then Marvel fans who wanted to see more of Avengers: Infinity War will be in for a real treat, receiving at least a half hour more of the latest Avengers movie, with a lot more emphasis on Thanos. We will find out if this rumor has an validity to it or not when Avengers: Infinity War releases on Blu-Ray and DVD on August 14th, 2018.