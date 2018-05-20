While Marvel Studios has yet to release any official details, retailers Best Buy and Target have revealed their retailer exclusive cover art for Avengers: Infinity War. Surprisingly, the official Avengers Twitter revealed in two deleted tweets that the superhero blockbuster will come home on Digital and 4K UHD on July 31, with the Blu-ray, Blu-ray 4K and DVD arriving on August 14. It's possible that Marvel simply tweeted these details a bit too early, but the cover art revealed by Target and Best Buy could indicate that an official announcement is just around the corner.

Those who purchase the Target exclusive edition of Avengers: Infinity War will also receive a, "behind-the-scenes 40-page filmmaker gallery book," although no specifics were given for the Best Buy exclusive steelbook Blu-ray yet. The Best Buy exclusive steelbook will be priced at $34.99 SRP while the Target exclusive Blu-ray will cost $32.99 SRP. What's interesting about the Best Buy artwork is that it reveals three separate discs, one which is marked as the 4K Ultra Blu-ray, with second seemingly the traditional Blu-ray, while the third reads "Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years." While we don't know for sure what this third disc may be, it's possible that it could be a full-length documentary charting the studio's epic first decade.

It has already been confirmed that Marvel won't have a presence in Hall H at Comic-Con, but they will have a presence on the convention floor, and it's possible that fans may be able to purchase Avengers: Infinity War early at Comic-Con, or that they may be able to pick up their pre-orders at the Marvel booth before anyone else. Still, none of this has been confirmed, but we may hear more about the studio's plans to promote this highly-anticipated home video release once we get close to the street date. It seems safe to assume that this could be one of the biggest home video releases of the year, especially since it will likely be the biggest movie of the year quite soon.

After dominating atop the box office for the past three weeks in a row, including its record breaking opening of $257.6 million, Avengers: Infinity War slipped to second place for the first time, in its fourth frame in theaters, earning $28.6 million, bringing its domestic total to just over $595 million. After just four weeks, it's roughly $100 million away from catching this year's biggest movie, another Marvel blockbuster, Black Panther, which dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in its 14-week run to date, with its domestic total at $697.7 million. Thanks to an impressive showing overseas, Avengers: Infinity War is already the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide with $1.813 billion, putting it on track to be just the fourth movie ever to surpass $2 billion worldwide.

Avengers: Infinity War brings Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and practically every other MCU character ever introduced together to fight the nefarious Thanos, who tries to collect the six Infinity Stones and use the Infinity Gauntlet to "balance" the world, eliminating half of the Earth's population. Marvel's Phase 3 will close out next year with Avengers 4, arriving May 3, 2018. While we wait for more details on the Avengers: Infinity War home video release, take a look at the artwork below, courtesy of Twitter.