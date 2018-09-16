It's official: Avengers: Infinity War has just ended its theatrical run to become the fourth highest grossing movie in North American box office history. The epic Marvel Cinematic Universe team-up film was able to earn $678.8 million, defeating James Cameron's Titanic by almost $20 million in only five months. When it comes to worldwide earnings, the superhero ensemble collected over $2 billion dollars, placing it at number four for the all-time world box office record as well.

Infinity War is part one in the epic pay off from 10 years of the MCU. Avengers 4 completes Phase 3, and could go on to earn even more than its predecessor upon its release next year, which would be a pretty rare feat. While the movie destroyed records for 2018, it wasn't the highest grossing MCU film of the year domestically. That honor goes straight to Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, which is the third highest grossing movie in North American box office history, beating Infinity War by nearly $22 million.

Infinity War sits at number four, just behind The Force Awakens ($936.6 million), Avatar ($760.5 million), and Black Panther ($700 million) on the highest grossing movies in North America. It's also worth noting that the first Avengers film is number seven on that list, which gives the MCU three movies in the top ten and four in the top twenty. In the top ten worldwide, the MCU has four projects, including Age of Ultron, and six in the top twenty, throwing Iron Man 3 and Civil War into the mix.

When it comes to the top two movies of all time at the worldwide box office, James Cameron holds both records for Avatar and Titanic, respectively. Avatar is the monster of the group having earned a staggering $2.7 billion, beating Titanic by just over $6 million and Infinity War by over $7 million. There's a lot of hope riding on Avengers 4, but it seems unlikely that it will be able to get into the James Cameron worldwide arena. However, stranger things have happened, and knowing that this is going to be the last team-up for several of the Avengers, it could fuel another record breaking box office sensation.

Avengers 4 will also have the added bonus of Captain Marvel joining their ranks after the premiere of her standalone film in early 2019 along with Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, which could help propel the sequel to even crazier heights than Infinity War. However, we'll just have to wait and see. James Cameron is currently working on a bunch of sequels for Avatar, which could end up blowing everything out of the water upon their release, especially considering that they might have the backing of Disney when all is said and done. In the end, Disney will be the true winner. You can see the rest of the highest grossing domestic films at Box Office Mojo.