It was first thought that some new footage from Infinity War would debut during Super Bowl 2018, but Marvel Canada apparently has a different plan to release a sneak peek later tonight during the TV show, The Launch. The announcement was made through a now deleted tweet from the official Marvel Studios Canada Twitter account earlier today and the announcement has some hardcore Marvel fans going slightly nuts. A quick glance through social media some pretty heavy reactions to new Infinity War footage being shown in any sort of capacity.

Marvel Canada sent out the announcement at about 9 AM Pacific Time and as previously noted, the tweet has since been deleted. It isn't clear why the tweet was taken down and it's also not clear just what we're going to see this evening during The Launch. However, the tweet was accompanied by a gif of Tony Stark removing his glasses to see something shocking, which means we could be in for something big. The show comes on at 9 PM Eastern, 6 PM Pacific Time, which means we'll get to see something official from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity War this evening at some point.

It's been widely speculated that the sneak peek will more than likely be a behind-the-scenes featurette, revealing the unrivaled scope of Infinity War and Avengers 4. No matter what, Marvel fans are excited for whatever they can get. Even if it is just a behind-the-scenes sneak peek, it will more than likely feature some previously unseen clips from the movie as well. On the other hand, a gif of Tony Stark taking off his glasses and seeing something shocking could mean that we're in store for something unpredictable, possibly the first TV spot for Infinity War.

In other Infinity War news, the official 100 day countdown is under way for the May 4th release date, in other words, it's a perfect time to start rolling out new clips and behind-the-scenes featurettes, though the movie probably doesn't need any more promotion at all. It seems that Marvel has kept footage from Infinity War closer to the vest than Lucasfilm's The Last Jedi, but it does look like it's following a similar marketing strategy during the 100-day countdown. By this time, we had already seen a behind-the-scenes featurette for The Last Jedi. However, that was also released to have something to show at the D23 Expo over the summer.

Infinity War is almost upon us and the hype surrounding the movie is getting out of control as we get closer to the release date. Tonight's sneak peek will give fans something else to get excited about, and what that is, isn't clear at this time. But, we will have a full breakdown of what was shown in the new Infinity War clip right after it airs this evening. You can check out a screenshot of the deleted tweet from Marvel Canada below, courtesy of Marvel_Facts' Instagram account.