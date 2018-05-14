While Avengers: Infinity War had no trouble taking the top spot at the domestic box office for a third weekend in a row, its debut in China is making headlines as well. Infinity War opened at an estimated $200 million in the country, which, in terms of U.S. currency, is the highest opening weekend of all time. However, in terms of local Chinese currency, adjusted for inflation/exchange rates, its the second highest debut of all time in the Middle Kingdom.

Heading into this weekend, the highest Chinese opening weekend in terms of U.S. dollars was Monster Hunt 2 ($187.9 million) with The Fate of the Furious earning $184.9 million. However, in terms of local currency, The Fate of the Furious still has the top spot with RMB1.352 billion, with Avengers: Infinity War in second with RMB1.266 billion. Still, this debut is easily the biggest Chinese opening weekend in Marvel Cinematic Universe history in the Middle Kingdom, and is just $40 million shy of the all time China record for the MCU, $240.1 million set in 2015 by Avengers: Age of Ultron.

This comes after Avengers: Infinity War set an all-time record for the biggest opening day in Chinese history at $76 million, which included $9 million from Thursday sneak peek screenings. The Chinese opening weekend also accounted for another box office record, with a whopping $20.5 million from the $200 million opening weekend coming from 514 IMAX screens. That tally easily broke the previous record of $13.3 million set last year by The Fate of the Furious. The Disney estimates put the opening weekend at $200 million but a Chinese firm put it at $202 million, so we'll have to wait and see what happens when the actual numbers are released.

Avengers: Infinity War currently stands at $547.8 million domestic and $1.6 billion worldwide, having just passed the $1 billion mark at the foreign box office, thanks to this huge opening weekend in China. This means Avengers: Infinity War could very well surpass the $2 billion mark worldwide, which only three films have managed to do, Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06 billion), Titanic ($2.1 billion) and Avatar ($2.7 billion). It has already surpassed Avengers: Age of Ultron as the biggest superhero movie of all time at the worldwide box office.

Avengers: Infinity War has also passed Black Panther ($1.3 billion) as the highest grossing movie worldwide this year, but it still has some work to do to catch its domestic total of $696.1 million. The movie will face its greatest test yet in its quest to $2 billion, going up against 20th Century Fox's Deadpool 2, which has been tracking for an opening weekend around $150 million. The week after that will also bring Solo: A Star Wars Story to theaters, which has been tracking around $170 million. Variety broke the news on the Chinese opening weekend today.