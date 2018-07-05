Concept artist Pete Thompson has released some new concept art for Avengers: Infinity War that may confirm a popular fan theory about Thanos and the end of the movie. After the devastating conclusion to the film, many Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees were left with a lot of questions, mainly having to do with the deaths of so many characters. In addition, there have also been some questions about Thanos and the shape that he's in as well as where he is after the snap. However, there is a popular fan theory that may have just gotten confirmation, thanks to recently released Infinity War concept art.

In one particular piece of the Infinity War concept art, we're shown Thanos' farm. Many fans were wondering where Thanos went at the end of the movie, but the new artwork is titled "Titan Thanos Farm." This proves that he ended up back on Titan, but it doesn't explain why it looks restored to its original glory. Before there was any official indicator that Thanos was back on his home planet, several fans assumed that's where he was at the conclusion of Infinity War.

That being said, the popular Infinity War fan theory suggests that Thanos went back in time after his snap. By looking at the concept art, everything is back to normal. However, why would the Mad Titan do this? The Russo Brothers only said that he transported to a distant planet and did not say which one that it is, which leads to further questions. If Thanos really did go back in time, what are his motives this time around? Does he already have remorse from the snap?

Thanos certainly feels regret during his journey in Infinity War. His actions towards Gamora are what really seals his fate and ultimately gives him the determination to succeed in obtaining all of the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of the universe's population. The Infinity Gauntlet is pretty shredded along with Thanos' arm at the end of Infinity War, which leads many to believe that it's out of commission. If Thanos is back to a fully restored Titan with a broken Infinity Gauntlet, it could have some pretty big implications on the time travel aspect of Avengers 4.

While the Infinity War fan theory is intriguing, especially with the new concept art, it is only a theory at this point. We still have a long wait before Avengers 4 hits theaters next May and that means that there will be plenty of more theories and rumors floating around. Hopefully we get a synopsis or any kind of official information regarding the upcoming sequel in the near future. Ant-Man and the Wasp officially hits theaters this week and then there's the long wait for Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 to look forward to. While we wait to figure out exactly where Thanos went at the conclusion of Infinity War, you can check out the awesome concept art below, provided by Pete Thompson's Twitter account.