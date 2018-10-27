Deadpool survived the Infinity War snap because he wasn't technically in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the time. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked about the Merc with a Mouth and jokingly gave the answer that certain hardcore MCU fans have been wondering about since April of this year. With that being said, don't expect Wade Wilson to suit up and help take down Thanos in Avengers 4 and revive all of the rest of the dusted characters from Infinity War.

Thanos's mighty snap took down half of the universe as well as some of the most beloved superheroes in history. Marvel fans watched Peter Parker disintegrate in Tony Stark's hands, which is something that nobody expected to happen. But when it comes to Deadpool, who has been through quite a bit on his own, he survived. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had this to say about Deadpool and Thanos' snap.

"That's a good question. Nobody's asked me that question. I mean, technically speaking, he was not in the MCU. He was not in that cinematic universe, so he was not affected, probably."

While it's not hard to believe that the main star of the Deadpool franchise survived the events of Infinity War, it's pretty surprising that Kevin Feige has never been asked that question before. Feige probably gets asked a million weird questions a day, enough that he could more than likely write a book filled of the wacky questions that he gets asked on the daily. Regardless, Wade Wilson lives to fight another day, but not with the Avengers just yet.

With Disney's acquisition of Fox, fans are wondering what will happen to the Merc with a Mouth. The X-Men and Fantastic Four are all gearing up to possibly join the MCU, but what about Deadpool? The foul-mouthed superhero is a strictly R-rated affair, which doesn't really fit into Disney's current business model. Ryan Reynolds has probably already been fired a million times over for his Twitter account and the deal hasn't officially gone through yet. It's going to be very interesting to see how Disney handles the Deadpool situation when the time comes.

Wade Wilson fighting alongside Captain America in Avengers 4 would be a pretty awesome sight, and you know that he would have plenty of jokes for Josh Brolin's Thanos. But, that is something that's not going to happen. At least not now, unless some hardcore MCU fan with a bunch of time on his/her hands decides to make the ultimate Marvel fan edit after Avengers 4 is released on Blu-ray next year. Now that we know that Deadpool survived the snap of Thanos, Kevin Feige can expect to get a lot more questions about potential survivors, in and outside of the MCU realm. You can watch the interview with Kevin Feige below, thanks to the Variety Twitter account.