With the DVD and Blu-Ray release of Avengers: Infinity War only a couple weeks away, Marvel Studios has now released one of the deleted scenes that will be featured with the Blu-Ray. The scene shows what happened to the remaining three Guardians of the Galaxy after Gamora was taken by Thanos on Knowhere.

This scene was first discussed back in May by Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo. They revealed that the scene was incredibly comedic, yet was taken out because it ruined the fast paced mood of the rest of the movie. Now that we can finally see the scene for ourselves, it does make sense why it was cut. Here is how the directors originally described the scene.

"It's a scene where they're sort of stuck. There's a point in the movie where they're stuck without knowing what to do. And it was just this absurd scene of the Guardians not knowing where to go. And it was really fun and it was very endearing to us. But because the movie is so big and so propulsive, it just wasn't quite pushing us where we needed to go."

The scene starts with an argument between Drax and Star-Lord, implying that the team has fallen into chaos without the presence of Gamora, Rocket or Groot. The two have quite a bit of banter, before it is interrupted with the discovery of the message from Nebula. Though the scene did have quite a bit of heart to it, carrying the humorous and character-driven Guardians of the Galaxy essence that made their past two movies so enjoyable, it just didn't really add much to the plot of the rest of the movie.

The final cut of Avengers: Infinity War showed that audiences were cool putting the pieces together between Nebula's message to the Guardians and showing the Guardians arriving on Titan. An entire two minute scene dedicated to the Guardians receiving the message wouldn't have been necessary to explain this piece of the plot, so it was omitted. Nearly every other scene in Infinity War was fast-paced and got to the point a lot quicker than this one, so it's very likely that this deleted scene would have messed with the vibe just a bit.

This is just one of three deleted scenes that will be featured with the Blu-Ray of Avengers: Infinity War. The other two deleted scenes are titled "Happy Has A Perspective" and "Hunt for the Mind Stone." The first, as the title suggests, will put a bit of focus on Tony Stark's bodyguard Happy Hogan, played by Jon Favreau, who was confirmed to be on set for the movie. In the second scene, on a darkened street, Wanda Maximoff and the wounded Vision attempt to hide from Thanos' brutal allies.

This Guardians deleted scene from Marvel Studios only gets us more excited for the 45 minutes of featurettes that will be released with the Blu-Ray. You can watch Avengers: Infinity War at home when it releases on Digital HD on July 31st, and you can catch these deleted scenes and more when Infinity War releases on Blu-Ray and DVD on August 14th.