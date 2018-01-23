Infinity War is almost upon us and there's still a lot that we don't know about the movie except for what we've seen in the trailer and from what's been spoken about by the Russo Brothers or the actors. We've already been teased that Thanos will let his power be known right from the start, within the first 5 minutes of the movie and now Joe Russo recently spoke about the "complexities" of the villain, which is something that Josh Brolin has been hinting at ever since production started. Brolin recently spoke about the experimental nature of the process behind his part as the Mad Titan while working with the Russo Brothers.

In a new interview with Empire, Infinity War director Joe Russo mentioned that he and his brother, Anthony, have sought to make a multilayered villain with Thanos while stating that they want him to be the Darth Vader for a new generation of kids. In addition, he also stated that Infinity War is Thanos' movie. Joe Russo had this to say.

"Darth Vader was the pre-eminent villain of my childhood, and we're hoping to make a Darth Vader for a new generation. We're hoping he has that complexity to him, and that he strikes fear into the heart of the audience, but at the same time they go on a journey with him. Frankly, Avengers 3 is his movie."

The comparison makes sense and it seems that the Russo Brothers are poised to do the unthinkable with Infinity War and Avengers 4. Thanos may very well go down as one the most legendary villains of all time thanks to Josh Brolin and the direction from the Russo Brothers.

Joe Russo also talked about the importance of the CGI and motion capture technology used to bring Thanos to life, noting that, "it's very important to us that Thanos has a level of photorealism that makes that audience believe him." Some fans have given Marvel some grief for the way that Thanos looks in the trailer for Infinity War, turning him into a meme, but to be fair, we've yet to see Thanos in all of his glory. All anybody can talk about who was in attendance for the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 Expo was how awesome Thanos looked, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Speaking of the D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con, several fans mentioned a particular scene where Thanos is able to take a moon from orbit and throw it at the Avengers. When asked about the scene in question, Joe Russo said, "That's one of many things Thanos does in this film. He's an incredible threat!" This falls in line with what Josh Brolin, Anthony Russo, and Marvel head Kevin Feige have been saying about the Mad Titan for months, so they're really trying to tell us something here.

Thanos has the potential to be the Darth Vader for a new generation of kids, but will Infinity War and Avengers 4 be able to cement that kind of iconic status? From all of the hype surrounding the project, it sure seems that they do, but those are some mighty big shoes to fill. Infinity War is out on May 4th with Avengers 4 following behind a year later and after the release of Black Panther next month, the hype is going to get a lot bigger. One thing is for sure, Thanos will be a force to be reckoned with when we see his first substantial role on the big screen in May. While we wait, head over to ComicBookMovie.com.