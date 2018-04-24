While some of the MCU's most recent movies have had anywhere from two to five post-credits scenes, the latest installment in the franchise Infinity War will only have one.

While this is sure to irritate many Marvel fans who at this point are used to having multiple scenes during and after the credits, and will surely want to see more of the movie once it reaches the end titles, it is completely understandable given the context of the movie that only scene will be featured. Next year's Avengers 4 is said to follow directly after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, so it makes sense that the credits of Infinity War won't need to do much to set up the sequel.

While the idea of post-credits scenes didn't originate with Marvel movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly played a major role in popularizing them. Since Nick Fury first stepped out of the shadows of Tony Stark's home to talk to him about the Avengers initiative in 2008's Iron Man, post-credits scenes have become an integral part of the MCU. However, it wasn't until 2012 that Marvel Studios began including two credits scenes in their movies, with The Avengers using one scene to tease Thanos and the second scene after the credits finished rolling to show the Avengers enjoying some shawarma proceeding the Battle of New York.

Since then, most MCU movies have featured at least two post-credits scenes, with Iron Man 3 and Avengers: Age of Ultron being the exceptions. Last year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 even took things up a level, as it managed to feature five separate post-credits scenes. While some people saw this as oversaturation, it was a clever way for director James Gunn to keep people in their seats throughout the duration of the credits. This also managed to keep the audience members entertained throughout the credits, considering that many Marvel fans already sit through the long credits crawl of every MCU movie, even when there is only one scene to look forward to.

What actually will occur in Infinity War's singular post-credits scene will not yet be revealed, in order to keep the Internet practically spoiler-free before the movie's release. However, based on the Internet reactions surrounding the end of the movie, fans will undoubtedly not be disappointed by the content.

What we will see, however, will directly set up next year's Avengers 4, considering that it will take place right after the events of Infinity War. This is sure to keep people excited, as we know that the credits sequence likely won't be just a simple gag like the post-credits scene at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

All-in-all, it is good to know that Avengers: Infinity War will feature one post-credits scene, as reported by ComicBook.com. While many people wanted to see two post-credits scenes in the third Avengers movie, there were also those who did not want to see any, hoping that the movie would lead into Avengers 4 directly without needing any set-up throughout the credits. Having one post-credits scene seems to be a happy medium between the two, and is sure to keep most Marvel fans happy.