James Gunn has revealed his favorite scene from Avengers: Infinity War, and it may surprise some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. The director took part in a fan Q&A session on social media earlier this week, where he got into some deep Guardians of the Galaxy info. Infinity War shocked audiences when it first premiered and it even angered some fans because the dark note it left off on. That darkness lingered for a year, until Avengers: Endgame was released, though some of the darkness still remained.

During the Q&A session, James Gunn was asked about Gamora's fate. In Infinity War, her father, Thanos, sacrifices her life so that he can obtain the Soul Stone. It's a tragic moment in the story and it caught nearly everybody off guard. One MCU fan wanted to know if it was always his plan to have Gamora die in the movie. Gunn had this to say.

"I definitely didn't always plan on it - that's why she isn't on my list. But I was consulted before it was set in stone, so it wasn't completely out of my control either. It's probably my favorite scene in Infinity War."

James Gunn was also asked about deaths in the MCU and if he ever wonders about bringing characters back. When Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were promoted, fans were told that the deaths were permanent, which has led to some questions about the future. For Gunn, it is something that he worries about. He says, "Yes I do worry about that. For me there's a difference between truly meaningful deaths & plot twist deaths where someone seems to die & then hasn't. But if you milk that death - like, say, Yondu or Tony Stark - it's cheap storytelling to bring them back."

It was recently announced that The Suicide Squad is completely finished. James Gunn revealed the news on social media while also stating that he had complete creative control with zero interference from Warner Bros. and DC. As it turns out, he has the very same freedom when crafting his stories with Marvel Studios, though there are some differences. Gunn says, "As for the Guardians movies, I have had total freedom, other than being asked to include Thanos & create an origin for the stones in Vol 1. I'm consulted on what happens to the characters in other movies, but, at the end of the day, that part is somewhat out of my control."

James Gunn answered a lot of questions about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he did not talk about any specifics, which is to be expected. The director is a master at keeping secrets within the MCU, and now, with DC Films too, thanks to his work on The Suicide Squad. While he may have finished his first movie with DC, his work is just getting started for the future of the MCU. You can check out some of James Gunn's official Twitter Q&A above.