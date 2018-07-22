For a certain chunk of die hard Marvel fans, Avengers: Infinity War was a mixed bag of an experience. The movie was a satisfying and epic journey that was probably beyond anything we thought we would ever get to see on the big screen. However, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo also pulled the rug out with that finale by killing off a great number of beloved heroes before our eyes. So, at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Marvel did the responsible thing and offered fans some grief counseling.

Marvel Studios didn't bring a presentation for their upcoming movie slate to Hall H at SDCC this year. That doesn't mean they skipped out entirely, though. Instead, they set up a booth just outside of the convention center in San Diego where cans could line up who were traumatized by the events of Infinity War. Inside, they were sat down in groups and discussed some Marvel-related topics with an actor who was taking on the role of a grief counselor. It's an example of the studio totally understanding their fanbase and having a lot of fun with it.

The booth, inside and out, was plastered with posters that feature positive affirmations and quotes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "We are Groot" possibly being the most heartfelt example. There was also a poster that read, "You are stronger than vibranium." Outside of the booth, there is a giant Hulk set up where people can take a group hug photo with the big green guy to help cure the post Infinity War blues. Those who showed up at the booth were also given shirts that read, "spared by Thanos." Another very nice touch. Plastered all over the installation was the hashtag #GroupHug, to capture the spirit of the whole thing.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the still untitled Avengers 4 next summer. Following Thanos' deadly finger snap, which killed half of all life in the universe, including plants and animals, people are desperate to know how this all gets resolved. What deaths will be permanent? How are the remaining heroes going to bring back any heroes who managed to come back? What will everyone say to Hawkeye now that he's finally getting his butt off the couch and getting into the fight? There are a lot of heavy questions heading into the movie.

This SDCC set up, fun as it may be, also clearly has a purpose. Marvel is getting ready to release Avengers: Infinity War digitally on July 31 and on Blu-ray/DVD on August 14. This whole counseling booth was obviously intended to help promote the upcoming home video release. Those who showed up at the booth were shown an exclusive deleted scene from Infinity War that included the Guardians of the Galaxy attempting to get their groove back with the help of that old Zune player. This was in addition to receiving some support for their ongoing grief. You can check out some photos from the Marvel pop up booth at SDCC for yourself below.

Come visit the Avengers: #InfinityWar#GroupHug pop up where you can take a Hulk-sized group hug and grab one of those sweet Spared by Thanos shirts! #SDCCpic.twitter.com/mEF07ibXWf — Dustin Sandoval (@DustinMSandoval) July 21, 2018

.@Paul_Bettany just surprised a group of Marvel Studios fans at the Avengers: Infinity War#GroupHug pop up at #SDCC! #Visionpic.twitter.com/a7IOncacYz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2018

Sometimes, you just need a #GroupHug. Come by the Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War” #GroupHug Pop-Up by Petco Park! #MarvelSDCCpic.twitter.com/C9A2hHaPqL — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 19, 2018