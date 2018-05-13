Marvel's Infinity War has now earned over $1.6 billion worldwide, making it the highest grossing superhero movie of all time. The latest from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been breaking records left and right and is also now the 5th highest grossing movie of all time. However, on domestic sales alone, the movie is still behind Black Panther and The Force Awakens, which will make for an interesting battle. Infinity War is still in its theatrical infancy, so there's plenty of time for the Thanos-led movie to smash some more records.

Infinity War started with a bang, or perhaps a snap, decimating the opening weekend records domestically and going on to do the same thing on the worldwide scale, knocking The Fate of the Furious off of the throne. Additionally, Infinity War also dethroned The Force Awakens as the fastest movie to reach 1 billion dollars worldwide. If that wasn't enough, the latest MCU film even holds the record for the best debut in Russian history as well.

Infinity War has now surpassed 2018's Black Panther, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and 2012's The Avengers to become the highest grossing superhero movie of all time and it shows no signs of slowing down. Projections are now starting to predict that Infinity War will surpass the highly coveted $2 billion mark, joining the ranks of Titanic and Avatar. While the movie still has to earn quite a bit more to get into that territory, it seems that the movie will be able to get there in a few more weeks, after the 4th and 5th week in theaters.

As previously noted, Black Panther still holds the domestic record with nearly $700 million. As of this writing, Infinity War is reaching $600 million and expected to beat Ryan Coogler's film when all is said and done. Part of the strength of Infinity War rests on the shoulders of the mighty Black Panther since much of the movie takes place on Wakanda and features much of the cast fighting alongside the Avengers to try and stop the villainous Thanos. T'Challa and crew were able to get people who don't normally watch superhero movies into the theater, which may have had a residual effect on Infinity War.

After three weeks, Infinity War is still number one at the box office, but that's about to change when Deadpool 2 hits theaters next weekend. Plus, Solo: A Star Wars Story comes out the following weekend, which will also put a damper on Infinity War earnings. Basically, the next few weeks will see two properties owned by Disney competing against itself, and then again when Incredibles 2 is released on the big screen. While Infinity War is the highest grossing superhero movie of all time, Disney is the clear winner here. You can check out the rest of the box office earnings for the weekend over at Box Office Mojo.