Mark Ruffalo had to shoot an Avengers: Infinity War death scene and didn't know if Hulk survived until the world premiere. Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers knew all about Ruffalo's leaking reputation when they were making Infinity War, so they took some extra precautions while working with the actor. Ruffalo is currently out promoting Avengers: Endgame and has been doing surprisingly well about not leaking or spoiling anything about the upcoming movie. With that being said, there are more than a few Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who hope he'll breakdown and leak something soon.

In a new interview, Mark Ruffalo talked about making Infinity War and some of his spoiler past. While making the movie, the Russo Brothers had Ruffalo shoot a scene in which he turns to dust. However, they never told him which take they were going to use. So, the Hulk actor didn't know his fate for quite a while. He explains.

"I didn't know until I saw the movie. For one take, I did disappear, and then the other one I didn't. I was pretty sure it was gonna be me. It's like Survivor. It's like, who's gonna get kicked off the island? And I probably should've. It's like Project Runway for leakers."

As Mark Ruffalo is telling the story, Avengers: Endgame co-star Karen Gillan looks shocked, leading one to believe he was the only actor who had to do that. Though, they probably made Spider-Man star Tom Holland do the same thing. They haven't confirmed it, but Holland is just as big of a leaker as Ruffalo is. But, Ruffalo may have the best leak ever, which he talked about in another recent interview.

Mark Ruffalo had his cellphone out during the Thor: Ragnarok premiere to livestream for MCU fans. However, he forgot to turn his phone off and accidentally streamed the first ten minutes of audio from the movie to thousands of fans. Ruffalo admits he had to talk to the "high ups" after that instance and felt bad for it. Chris Hemsworth disagrees and calls the move a perfect marketing ploy since fans could hear all of the laughter. Regardless, Ruffalo has found himself in hot water for his leaks.

Avengers: Endgame doesn't come out until the end of the month, so there's still plenty of time for Mark Ruffalo to leak something out during the lengthy press tour. Scarlett Johansson recently said keeping all of the secrets weighs on her and she finds herself waking up in the middle of the night worrying if she said something she shouldn't have said during the previous press day. It does seem like a lot of pressure, but it also seems like it would be fun to know what millions of people are trying to figure out. The interview with Mark Ruffalo was originally conducted by Yahoo Sports.