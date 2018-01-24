It had already been previously revealed that Iron Man's Model 51 armor, aka Model Prime Armor, will be the latest edition in Infinity War thanks to a Disneyland Paris commercial and now that same armor has just made its debut in the comics. Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War prelude comic number 1 is now out in shops and it's being advertised to setup the highly anticipated movie that will be the beginning of the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it is known today. And since a new movie featuring Iron Man is coming out, we have to get a new suit of armor that is better than anything that has come before it.

Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War Prelude comic promises to show us what Captain America and Winter Soldier are up to as well as pointing out that Tony Stark isn't too far behind. In addition, the official synopsis promotes the first look at the new Model Prime Armor for Iron Man. The idea behind the new prelude comic seems to be the perfect way to lead up to Infinity War. The official synopsis for the comic reads.

"When a terrorist puts the Avengers at odds, Captain America and The Winter Soldier go rogue to find him, but Iron Man isn't far behind. Will the Avengers survive the fallout? Then, find out where Captain America, the Falcon and the Black Widow are headed next - because the world needs heroes, whether it wants them or not. And get a sneak peek at Tony Stark's brand-new armor! Get ready for Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War in part 1 of this special prelude!"

The Model Prime Armor was created by Brian Bendis and Davis Marquez back in 2015 and it's supposed to be the most sophisticated armor that Tony Stark's revolutionary nanotech technology has come up with thus far. The highly versatile armor can morph into any of Iron Man's previous suits, including the Hulk Buster, which has already been teased in the trailer for Infinity War. Bendis and Marquez reportedly based the new suit off of the smartphone in that it's like a "Swiss army knife" that can pretty much do anything.

Davis Marquez also noted that the new Model Prime Armor was specifically designed based off the sleek looks of the Lamborghini Aventador, the F-22, and the YF-23 fighter jets. The concept art has been around since 2015, but it wasn't clear if the Model Prime Armor was going to make an appearance in Infinity War, but it seems the like the most logical choice when having to go up against Thanos. We've seen glimpses of the new armor, so hopefully Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War prelude comic will go further in-depth as to what the new armor can really do.

Infinity War hits theaters on May 4th, which is coming up really fast, even though it doesn't always seem that way. The new comics from Marvel are going to set up the stage for the epic battle against the Mad Titan, so they're going to have to fall into the must-read category for hardcore Marvel fans looking to get fully prepared for Infinity War and Avengers 4. You can purchase Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War prelude comic via ComicStore.com.