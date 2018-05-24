Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have been discussing a lot of their decisions that they made when crafting the story of the epic Marvel Cinematic Universe project with the Russo Brothers. One of the biggest questions that MCU fans had before the release of the movie and even after is: where was Hawkeye during all of this? Now, the Infinity War scribes have revealed if Clint Barton was ever even considered for the film at all.

Fans of the MCU were first taken aback by the promotional campaign for Infinity War. There was so much to take in, so many characters to get excited about, and a bunch of theories about the fate of the heroes. However, one character was clearly missing in action from all of the trailers and poster art. Where was Hawkeye? As it turns out, he wasn't even ever really considered for Infinity War at all. Screenwriter Stephen McFeely simply says, "No," when asked about Hawkeye's involvement and then went on to elaborate. He had this to say.

"We've said this before: the idea that some characters have great stories in the second movie. And we also gave ourselves permission to use both movies to tell complete arcs for the characters. And that might mean that somebody like Cap or Natasha you might feel like, Oh, they didn't have as much to do as say Thor or Doctor Strange, and that surprises me. It's likely because they have a lot to do in the next one."

Leaked set photos from Avengers 4 have shown Jeremy Renner, but he doesn't look like Hawkeye. Instead, it's rumored that Clint Barton will be back as his comic persona Ronin, and that he'll have a major part in the next movie. Other reports suggest that Ronin will be chasing the Yakuza in Japan with Black Widow. The Yakuza are rumored to be undercover Skrulls, which could be where the Captain Marvel aspect comes into play as well.

Another character who was missing from Infinity War was Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man. Many expected to see Hawkeye and Ant-Man join in the fight against Thanos towards the latter half of the movie, but that obviously did not happen. Lang was mentioned in the movie and it was revealed that he was on house arrest after the events of Captain America: Civil War, which is how the upcoming Ant-Man 2 will begin.

Hawkeye (or Ronin), Ant-Man, and Carol Danvers are expected to play a large role in the story of Avengers 4 and the next phase of the MCU. Ant-Man 2 takes place right before the events of Infinity War and is rumored to explain how the Quantum Realm will factor into the next Avengers movie along with Captain Marvel, but nothing has been officially confirmed at this point. However, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have said that both movies will factor into Avengers 4 in a meaningful way. You can read the rest of the interview with McFeely and Markus over at Collider.