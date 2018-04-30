Now that Infinity War is finally in theaters, new details are coming forth from directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who have confirmed whether or not Death is an official character in this MCU blockbuster. There had been much speculation about this character leading into Infinity War, but now the Russos have set the record straight. If you still haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, there will be no shortage of spoilers in this interview below, so be sure to read on at your own risk.

As many expected, there were no shortage of major character deaths in Avengers: Infinity War, some of whom suffered more traditional deaths like Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who was sacrificed by her father Thanos to obtain the Soul Stone, while several other characters simply disintegrated into thin air, like Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and many more, who many fans are assuming will be resurrected at some point in Avengers 4. During a new interview, the Russo Brothers are asked whether or not Death is an actual character in the movie. Here's what he had to say below.

"It's our job to make these characters work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Death is not a preexisting character. We have two-and-a-half hours with 23 heroes; there's no room to come in and introduce some character that the audience has no emotional connection to in a finale, in a movie that spans 10 years. But then we have all this other storytelling to deal with."

In the Marvel Comics, Death, who is also known as Mistress Death or Lady Death, was created by Mike Friedrich and Jim Starlin, debuting in Captain Marvel #26 in June 1973. This cosmic character is literally the personification of Death, who represents the opposite of Eternity. This character possesses infinite knowledge and power, who occasionally appears as a humanoid female who resides in an area known only as the Realm of Death. Given how many characters were killed and/or disintegrated by Thanos, it's not surprising why many have wondered whether or not Death was actually involved in this massive story, but it seems Death wasn't involved this time around.

The Russo Brothers didn't confirm whether or not Death would be surfacing in Avengers 4, but given their comments about introducing new characters at this stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems unlikely. However, it was previously stated that the movies Marvel is developing for Phase 4 could be spoilers for Avengers 4, so it's possible they could be introducing new characters in Avengers 4 that will be used in Phase 4, but that has yet to be confirmed. Before Avengers 4, fans will get to see Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and then they'll get to meet Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, on March 8, 2019, which arrives two months before the May 3, 2019 release date of Avengers 4. The Russo Brothers confirmed Death is not a part of Avengers: Infinity War during their interview with CinemaBlend.