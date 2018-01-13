Now that Infinity War is almost upon us, new bits of information are going to start coming from merchandising and promotion for the movie. Case in point, a new commercial for Disneyland Paris has unveiled Iron Man's new armor that will be featured in Infinity War and quite possibly Avengers 4. It was recently announced that the Russo Brothers have wrapped production on Avengers 4 and that they are heading into post-production soon, which means we'll more than likely be getting all kinds of updates in the next few months in regard to both of the movies that are said to put an end to the MCU as we know it.

As previously noted, the new Iron Man suit was revealed via a Disneyland Paris commercial that is looking for some new recruits to their Marvel Superheroes Land, which opens this summer. The new suit is actually based off the Prime Armor that was created by Brian Bendis and Davis Marquez back in 2015. The new suit was envisioned as Tony Stark's most technologically sophisticated armor to date. The armor is reportedly composed of the revolutionary nanotech, which allows Stark to change it at any time into any of his previous suits, including the Hulkbuster.

The concept art was released back in October and the new commercial reveals that the Prime Armor is a perfect match, confirming the speculation surrounding the new armor. The incredible morphing techniques utilized in the new suit are said to have been inspired by smartphones. Davis Marquez revealed in a recent interview that the smartphone was one of the inspirations for the new armor because it can pretty much do anything. Marquez decided to create "a kind of all-in-one Swiss army knife," that still looked sleek. The overall look and feel was influenced by contemporary cars and aircraft, such as the Lamborghini Aventador, the F-22, and the YF-23.

Tony Stark is constantly changing up his suits in every movie and Infinity War proves to be his most ambitious suit ever seen in a movie. Along with the new armor, another piece of Stark tech has made it into Avengers 4. The comprehensive AR tech of Binary Augmented Retro Framing, aka, BARF, which "hijacks" the hippocampus of the brain "to clear traumatic memories" has been spotted on the set of Avengers 4, leading many to believe that Tony Stark will be delving into his past in the final movie. The tech was first used in Captain America: Civil War.

Infinity War will it theaters on May 4th, 2018 and is being hyped as the most anticipated movie of 2018 along with Marvel's Black Panther, which hits theaters next month. It's an exciting time to be a Marvel fan and the future is looking bright, despite the looming brutal battle with Thanos. You can check out the first look at Iron Man's new Infinity War armor below, courtesy of Prospective Pixie Dust's YouTube channel.