Avengers: Infinity War won Movie of the Year at the 44th Annual E! People's Choice Awards. Additionally, Danai Gurira, Scarlett Johansson, and Chadwick Boseman took home awards and the movie also won Best Action Movie of 2018. It's been a huge year for Marvel Studios and 2019 might be even crazier. The year started off with a bang when Ryan Coogler's Black Panther was unleashed, and things went off the rails for Infinity War later in the year. The Marvel Cinematic Universe also put out Ant-Man and the Wasp, which was another hit for the studio.

Ryan Coogler took home the Male Movie Star of 2018 award for Black Panther and Danai Gurira took home the Best Female Action Movie Star. The Female Movie Star of 2018 went to Scarlett Johansson for her performance in Infinity War. The Russo Brothers took some time off from editing Avengers 4 to congratulate their friends. They had this to say.

"Congratulations to Danai, Scarlett and Chadwick. Thank you so much to all of our incredible fans who voted Infinity War as the Movie of 2018 and Action Movie of 2018 in the People's Choice Awards."

Infinity War came out in April and is the biggest global hit of the year. The movie earned an impressive $2 billion at the box office and is the fourth highest grossing movie of all time. James Cameron's Avatar and Titanic are currently number one and two, respectively. The Force Awakens is number three, but was nearly beat by Infinity War. Avengers 4 is setting up to be even bigger than the last movie, so we could see the highly anticipated sequel jump into the top three when all is said and done.

While Infinity War is the highest grossing movie of the year globally, Black Panther holds the record for best domestic movie of the year, having earned over $700 million at the box office. Additionally, the Ryan Coogler-directed movie is the second-highest grossing movie of 2018. If that wasn't enough, Marvel Studios is campaigning for Black Panther and Infinity War at the Academy Awards as well. Could we see the superhero genre get some attention at the Oscars? We'll just have to wait and see.

With more attention on Infinity War, it obviously leads to more excitement for Avengers 4, which is currently in the post-production phase. The Russo Brothers wrapped reshoots in October and the current length of the sequel is at three hours, which may or may not stick, depending on how much they decide to keep in. As for the visual effects, they're about halfway through the process, according to Joe Russo. With that being said, a trailer and title reveal should be out before the end of the year. You can check out the congratulatory message below, thanks to the Russo Brothers Twitter account.