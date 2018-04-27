Infinity War is finally in theaters and, if you've seen it, that means a great many of the questions you had going into it have finally been answered. One of the more prevalent questions on the minds of many heading into the movie was the identity of the character being played by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. Well, now that the movie is out it has finally been revealed and the answer is pretty surprising.

Warning: major spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War. The identity of the character heavily factors into the plot so this is your last warning to turn away if need be. Peter Dinklage is actually playing Etiri the Dwarf King. For months, pretty much ever since the actor was cast by Marvel, many had assumed he was going to be playing Pip the Troll, a character closely associated with Thanos in the comics. Funnily enough, it turned out to be almost the exact opposite, as Etiri is actually something of a giant. There was also a popular theory that he would play Corvus Glaive of the Black Order, but that didn't come to pass either.

Etiri plays a crucial role in Infinity War. After Thor is discovered by the Guardians of the Galaxy and once they all know Thanos is trying to get his hands on all of the Infinity Stones, Thor takes Rocket and Groot to the planet Nidavellir, a place spoken of mostly in rumor where amazing weapons are made. "The Thanos killing kind," as Thor puts it. The God of Thunder goes there to have Etiri craft him an ax capable of Killing the Mad Titan.

Upon their arrival, it's realized that Nidavellir has been shut down and all of Etiri's dwarf counterparts were killed by Thanos. In order to try and bargain for their lives, the weapon maker crafted the Infinity Gauntlet for Thanos, as he requested, but the big purple bad guy killed everyone anyway and even cut off Etiri's hands. Etiri initially blames Thor for what happened, before he receives an explanation of what has been going on. But with the help of Rocket and Groot, Thor, who has to absorb the full power of a star in order to do so, gets the weapons mill back up and running and Etiri crafts the ax that can take down Thanos. Groot supplied the handle, providing some of his very sturdy tree arm, since they couldn't find the actual handle laying around.

As it happens, the ax absolutely could have killed Thanos, if only Thor had gone for the head instead of driving it into the villain's chest. Peter Dinklage wound up being a crucial part of Avengers: Infinity War, both as the person who gave Thanos the ability to wield the Infinity Stones and the one who gave Thor the power to potentially stop him. Was Etiri one of the ones that survived the movie's ending and will he be back to help the survivors in Avengers 4? We'll have to wait and see, but it's going to be a long year, Marvel fans.