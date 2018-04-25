Avengers: Infinity War is just around the corner and it looks like the movie is going to absolutely demolish the worldwide box office. The massive Marvel event movie recently held its world premiere and the hype surrounding it is at an all time high. It sounds like Marvel Studios may have accomplished something pretty special and epic with this one, which will reward the many people around the globe who are going to flock to theaters to see it this weekend. To that point, it looks like Infinity War could make more than $500 million worldwide in its opening weekend at the box office.

On the relatively conservative end, using the term conservative rather loosely, Avengers: Infinity War is expected to bring in somewhere between $216 and $235 million domestically. However, some analysts feel the movie has the power to do as much as $275 million, which would be a record-shattering amount. Currently, The Avengers is still the MCU's highest-grossing opening weekend release domestically, with $207.4 million, followed closely by Black Panther, which brought in $202 million earlier this year in February.

Looking at the global picture, Avengers: Infinity War is eyeing an overseas opening of somewhere in the neighborhood of $260 million. Again, some expect that this number could be as high as $275 million. With that in mind, it's very easy to imagine that this movie will wind up bringing in $500 million or more in just its first few days of release. That's impressive even by Marvel standards. That number shows just how much of an event this is, as opposed to just being another movie within the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This has been an entire decade in the making.

The real question on everyone's minds is, can Infinity War take the record away from Star Wars: The Force Awakens? The first Star Wars movie in the Disney era brought in a record $247.9 million on its opening weekend in 2015. Based on the tracking for Infinity War, it looks as though the Marvel Studios release has a good chance of topping that, which would be undeniably impressive. The number two spot is currently occupied by Star Wars: The Last Jedi with $220 million, followed by Jurassic World at $208.8 million. It seems, at worst, Infinity War will settle for the number two spot behind The Force Awakens.

It's also going to be amazing to see Marvel's dominance of the market share after this weekend. Currently, Black Panther is the highest-grossing 2018 release, with $1.32 billion worldwide. The next closest isn't even remotely close, with international release Operation Red Sea sitting at $568 million. Once Avengers: Infinity War's opening weekend numbers are counted, Marvel will be sitting impossibly high above the rest of the competition for the year. The MCU is as dominant as ever and it's clear that as long as Marvel Studios keeps making good movies, people all around the world are going to turn up to see them. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline.