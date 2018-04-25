Keeping the secrets of Infinity War hidden was and still is, an intense job for Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers. The directors went to great lengths to keep everything under wraps including making fake scripts to hand out to some of the members of the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest achievement thus far. The studio and directing team even went so far as to not let the cast of Infinity War see the movie in its entirety until the world premiere date, which was just this past Monday night. Needless to say, there were some pretty intense reactions from the MCU actors. All reactions below are SPOILER-free, so read ahead with confidence.

Most fans of the MCU found it hard to believe that the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios didn't let any of the actors see Infinity War beforehand, but it is true. The stars of the movie were able to witness it for the first time with an ecstatic audience, cheering every time a character appeared for the first time. Some of the biggest cheers of the night came when Chris Hemsworth's Thor hit the screen and the actor was just as shocked by Infinity War as the fans. He says.

"What amazing night, 10 years of @Marvel movies, 19 films later, countless people and hours involved in the journey and now we've arrived here, @Avengers: #InfinityWar, world premiere. The film is beyond incredible, blew my mind beyond repair!!!"

Josh Brolin has been preparing fans of the MCU for the big entrance of Thanos since production for Infinity War began. The actor frequently posted updates about the movie on social media and behind-the-scenes pictures of him getting into his motion capture gear during filming. While he plays the big bad in the film, he highlighted the comedic aspects. Brolin explains.

"Avengers: Infinity War. We saw it last night. In all honesty, we were blown away at how funny and at how moving it is. The Russo Brothers did a phenomenal job on this one. Truly epic proportions. Go See!!!!"

While most fans of the MCU expected Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland to be the ones to spill the beans about the secrets of Infinity War, that was not the case this time around. Both actors were present for the world premiere and Holland was blown away with how incredible the movie is. Fans still expected the Spider-Man actor to let some secrets out, but he didn't. He had this to say about Infinity War.

"Craziest night. The movie is incredible and absolutely blew me away."

Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt was also in attendance for the world premiere of Infinity War. The actor posted on Twitter the day after the event to say that he was still "reeling" from what he saw on the big screen, going on to say, "The movie is sooooo good. I loved it!" Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Zoe Saldana shared her first reactions to the movie, adding that she can't wait for the fans of the MCU to finally see Infinity War. Saldana says.

"Congratulations to @Russo_Brothers on a great premiere last night! I feel so honored to have join the cast of @Avengers, to once again portray the evergreen Gamora! You've done a fantastic job with the evolving @Marvel Universe. I can't wait for you all to see it this Friday!"

Nebula actress Karen Gillan was "completely floored" by Infinity War and told fans to get ready to have their minds blown. Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen also took to social media to share her reaction to the epic movie, noting that MCU fans should get ready for an intense moviegoing experience. Additionally, Olsen talked about the family aspect of the MCU and how proud they all are. She had this to say.

"Spent last night celebrating #avengersinfinitywar with my Marvel family and we couldn't be prouder of the film. It's Massive!"

While the almost the entire cast of the epic Infinity War were able to attend the world premiere earlier this week, there was one notable exception. Steve Rogers/Captain America actor Chris Evans was not able to attend due to a previous engagement. He had this to say.

"So sorry I couldn't be at the premiere last night!! I really wanted to, but my theater schedule wouldn't allow. From what I gather, it was an amazing night and I couldn't be more proud of @Russo_Brothers and everyone at @MarvelStudios for knocking Another one out of the park!"

The cast of Infinity War was just as excited to see their hard work on the big screen as the fans who are impatiently waiting to finally see the movie as well, and that should really say something. Depending on what part of the world you live in, Infinity War might already be in theaters for the Thursday night previews, so take the advice (or orders from Thanos) and go see it. If you're still waiting, you can check out some of the cast reaction to the movie below, thanks to Chris Hemsworth's Twitter account.

