With the social media embargo for Avengers: Infinity War finally lifted, the initial reactions to the highly-anticipated Avengers "three-quel" tease it to be the most thrilling Marvel movie yet. While it is not without its flaws, Infinity War still promises to be a fan-favorite.

Since Avengers: Infinity War's announcement in 2014, many fans have been excited to see the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Avengers finally face off against the Mad Titan Thanos. However, about just as many Marvel fans have been worried about how the movie would turn out. With 22 main heroes, people were worried that the focus of the movie would be too spread out, and Infinity War could become Marvel's first critical failure. Fortunately, most of those fears were shot down today.

While the embargo on Infinity War's actual reviews has not been lifted just yet, the Internet reactions still give us a clue as to what to expect. The majority of the Twitter reactions are completely positive, praising Avengers: Infinity War as one of the MCU's best movies to date.

One of the best parts about the movie, as people described, is the non-stop action. Many people compared the action and events of Infinity War to the beloved Airport fight in Captain America: Civil War, so assuming you enjoyed the Airport fight, you will most likely enjoy Infinity War. The action is described as being full of emotion, in addition to having the humor that has sold fans on many of Marvel's latest movies.

However, the seemingly non-stop action of Infinity War was also a negative part of the movie for some who saw it. For some audience members, the action became overwhelming, and even exhausting. A few people said that they would've liked to have seen the action take a break to leave some room for more emotional moments between characters. However, superhero movies are action movies, and this might be one of Marvel's first to deliver on having nearly non-stop action throughout.

Another great part about Avengers: Infinity War according to the reactions is the villain Thanos. Thanos is described as the ultimate cure to Marvel's "villain problem," as Infinity War will not only make Thanos into a truly threatening villain, but also a villain we may even understand on an emotional level, given his backstory. This is certainly great news for Marvel fans who have had an issue with their "villain problem" in the past. While other villains like Killmonger in Black Panther seemed to fix this problem, other villains like Hela in Thor: Ragnarok proved that the problem was still alive and well. Regardless, it is great news to hear that this issue will not be prevalent in Avengers: Infinity War.

But don't just take my word for it, see the Internet reactions for yourself. While most fans will have to wait until Infinity War releases this weekend to make their own judgements on the latest movie from Marvel Studios, these initial reactions prove that we are in for quite a ride.

If the entire MCU was a season then this thing is a season finale. It all comes together. And it never lets up. #InfinityWar#InfinityWarPremiere#ThanosDemandsYourSilencepic.twitter.com/Z0IMetZwBM — Ryan J. Downey (@ryandowney) April 24, 2018

I am overwhelmed. The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It’s a gigantic @Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I’ll stay Silent Bob til Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it’s gonna be a looooong year until @Avengers 4... pic.twitter.com/aHnsgj5MK0 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 24, 2018

WE SAW INFINITY WAR AND KNOW EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS IN IT OMG — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 24, 2018

#Avengers#InfinityWar: Wow. Just...WOW! I was NOT expecting THIS! What a ballsy movie! Blown away! See this NOW! Do not get spoiled! Can’t believe what I just saw!!!! pic.twitter.com/dITeGTHTsu — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) April 24, 2018

Jaw on ground. You are not ready for 'Avengers: Infinity War'. All you have to know is AVOID ALL SPOILERS! Seriously. Go in knowing as little as possible. The @Russo_Brothers did the impossible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/noKZ5cQWdc — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is basically CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR times 20, except with less hero-on-hero fighting. I think people who loved the airport fight in CIVIL WAR like I did will go nuts for this film, and people who were bored will be 20 times as bored here. #InfinityWar — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 24, 2018

My God. #AvengersInfinityWar was Incredible. Incredible. Incredible. The visuals, the story, the GUTS. The action is non stop, the movie grips you and never lets you go. EVERYONE gets a moment to shine. And that ending...My God that ending...Best film the MCU has ever done! — John Steven Rocha (@TheRochaSays) April 24, 2018

#InfinityWar is mostly great, somehow managing to mix all the elements of the MCU into one big mix-tape of fun, thrills, emotion... and despair. The ending is brilliant. — Scott Collura (@ScottCollura) April 24, 2018

Buy a ticket for a second viewing of #AvengersInfinityWar now. The movie delivers, it's huge, and no one in your theater is going to be able to sit quietly through this one. Expect the unexpected. pic.twitter.com/8eobaAYrSF — Jill Pantozzi ♿ (@JillPantozzi) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar is my second fave @Marvel movie after #BlackPanther. The superhero interplay is hilarious and surprising at every turn. The action is monumental. And there are actual stakes this time around. Kevin Feige is not f-cking around with this one. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR has like ten legit "chill down the spine" great moments. But it's for sure the first half of a two part movie and I left a little unsatisfied/frustrated, maybe by design ... at least that's how I feel right now three hours later. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 24, 2018

Beyond the inevitable deaths, the most shocking thing about Avengers: Infinity War is what an unapologetic, full-bore sci-fi movie it is. Despite having made two relatively grounded Marvel movies, The Russo’s take to these outrageous fantasyscapes like ducks to water. — Max Evry (@maxevry) April 24, 2018

I saw #AvengersInfinityWar earlier tonight and I can say that it delivers. There's a lot of really fun character interactions, some cool action moments (Thor's powers, Iron Man's suit), and a few powerful emotional beats. Most of the humor is 👌🏻 Also Captain America is 💥 pic.twitter.com/WoZNPDpGXk — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) April 24, 2018

From beginning to end, #AvengersInfinityWar is non-stop action. It’s really dynamic and jaw-dropping, but at times, it could have stopped for air and give us more substance on plot points. Loved it when the audience clapped as soon as #BlackPanther & #okoye entered the scene. — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is very weighty and juggles most of its characters with consideration. It’s the closest thing to a Paul Thomas Anderson movie you’ll find in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I Am Shook! #Marvel#AvengersInfinityWarpic.twitter.com/YgntkXFIkv — Rudie Obias (@RudieObias) April 24, 2018

INFINITY WAR is exhausting. *Exhausting.* It all just turned into noise for me after a while. But the amazing ending almost made up for the rest of it. And Thanos is a good, sad villain. — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) April 24, 2018

Social media embargo has lifted on #avengersinfinitywar: I found it epic, satisfying, SURPRISING w/ LOT of crowd pleasing moments. Thanos is compelling, sympathetic. Henchpeople pose true threat. This is a culmination of decade of adventures. MVP is Thor. Unleash your Qs... — Aaron Sagers (@aaronsagers) April 24, 2018