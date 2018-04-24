With the social media embargo for Avengers: Infinity War finally lifted, the initial reactions to the highly-anticipated Avengers "three-quel" tease it to be the most thrilling Marvel movie yet. While it is not without its flaws, Infinity War still promises to be a fan-favorite.

Since Avengers: Infinity War's announcement in 2014, many fans have been excited to see the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Avengers finally face off against the Mad Titan Thanos. However, about just as many Marvel fans have been worried about how the movie would turn out. With 22 main heroes, people were worried that the focus of the movie would be too spread out, and Infinity War could become Marvel's first critical failure. Fortunately, most of those fears were shot down today.

While the embargo on Infinity War's actual reviews has not been lifted just yet, the Internet reactions still give us a clue as to what to expect. The majority of the Twitter reactions are completely positive, praising Avengers: Infinity War as one of the MCU's best movies to date.

One of the best parts about the movie, as people described, is the non-stop action. Many people compared the action and events of Infinity War to the beloved Airport fight in Captain America: Civil War, so assuming you enjoyed the Airport fight, you will most likely enjoy Infinity War. The action is described as being full of emotion, in addition to having the humor that has sold fans on many of Marvel's latest movies.

However, the seemingly non-stop action of Infinity War was also a negative part of the movie for some who saw it. For some audience members, the action became overwhelming, and even exhausting. A few people said that they would've liked to have seen the action take a break to leave some room for more emotional moments between characters. However, superhero movies are action movies, and this might be one of Marvel's first to deliver on having nearly non-stop action throughout.

Another great part about Avengers: Infinity War according to the reactions is the villain Thanos. Thanos is described as the ultimate cure to Marvel's "villain problem," as Infinity War will not only make Thanos into a truly threatening villain, but also a villain we may even understand on an emotional level, given his backstory. This is certainly great news for Marvel fans who have had an issue with their "villain problem" in the past. While other villains like Killmonger in Black Panther seemed to fix this problem, other villains like Hela in Thor: Ragnarok proved that the problem was still alive and well. Regardless, it is great news to hear that this issue will not be prevalent in Avengers: Infinity War.

But don't just take my word for it, see the Internet reactions for yourself. While most fans will have to wait until Infinity War releases this weekend to make their own judgements on the latest movie from Marvel Studios, these initial reactions prove that we are in for quite a ride.