There are SPOILERS for Infinity War below, so read ahead at your own risk. Sebastian Stan appeared at Wizard World Philadelphia and took some time to troll his Infinity War castmate Tom Holland. Holland is at the butt of a lot of jokes from his elder Marvel Cinematic Universe castmates, but especially Falcon star Anthony Mackie, who takes whatever chance he can to poke fun at the Spider-Man actor. Benedict Cumberbatch has also gotten in on the fun, as has Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo. However, Sebastian Stan might be the king at trolling Tom Holland while striking a nerve with MCU fans as well.

Sebastian Stan appeared at Wizard World Philadelphia over the weekend and took part in a Q&A session. He was asked what the rest of Bucky's final words to Steve Rogers were in Infinity War and without skipping a beat, he said, "Steve? I don't feel so good." The line is of course, poking fun at Peter Parker's last words to Tony Stark on Titan before turning to dust. The crowd, along with Stan and the moderator, erupted into laughter. Sebastian Stan had to take a moment to compose himself after the perfectly timed joke.

Tom Holland's gut wrenching performance at the conclusion of Infinity War has since become a popular online meme along with everybody else turning to dust after Thanos acquired all of the Infinity Stones and snapped his fingers. While Infinity War keeps breaking box office records, it has become a cultural phenomenon, turning into a never ending meme generator. The line is so popular that Sebastian Stan's trolling of the world-famous line is even going viral on its own.

There's been a lot of Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 news coming out, with rumors that Jake Gyllenhaal has signed on to play Mysterio and that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Vulture in the sequel. Production is expected to begin this summer and fans are wondering how Tom Holland's Spider-Man will make it back after the events of Infinity War. That obviously has not been determined, but we will all find out when Avengers 4 comes out next year. Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will hit theaters a few months after Avengers 4, so the wait isn't too much longer.

Sebastian Stan's Bucky, along with T'Challa, Peter Parker, and a slew of other Avengers didn't survive the mighty snap from Thanos, but we have seen behind-the-scenes footage of most of the characters from the set of Avengers 4, leading many to believe that the Quantum Realm and time travel will play a large role in the last film of phase 3 of the MCU. There's already a lot to think about, so why not take a breather from all of the speculation and enjoy a nice video of Sebastian Stan trolling Tom Holland's must heartbreaking line from Infinity War. You can watch the video below, thanks to The Captain's Twitter account.