There's going to be a ton of super heroes on the big screen when Infinity War hits theaters, but Agent Sharon Carter more than likely won't be showcased according to actress Emily VanCamp. VanCamp's Agent 13 made her debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Steve Rogers' unassuming neighbor. She was later revealed to be a SHIELD agent set to monitor Rogers. She appeared again in Civil War, where she helped the Avengers in their fight against Zemo while starting a controversial romantic relationship with Steve.

While promoting her new series The Resident, Emily VanCamp was asked about her involvement with Infinity War and the still untitled Avengers 4. While the actress couldn't come out and say anything definitively, she did allude that Sharon Carter would not be showing up in the two epic movies. VanCamp says that the character is more in the Captain America "world" as opposed to the context of Infinity War. She had this to say.

"I mean listen, it's hard to fit Sharon into that. She's really in Cap's world, you know what I mean? So, I mean, I can't say anything about anything, but I will say that you know she sort of fits into the Captain America movies, that's where her sort of story lies.

While were not 100 percent certain if Emily VanCamp will show up in Infinity War, it certainly sounds like she won't at this time. However, the actress made a point to hype up the epic throw down with Thanos. She explains.

"But I can tell you it's going to be like an epic two-parter. From everything that I hear ya know, it's going to be amazing, and the Russo Brothers are phenomenal. I mean they can do no wrong really, so I'm excited to see it."

Emily VanCamp's comments on Infinity War and Avengers 4 echo those of just about anybody who has been around the production. There's nothing but positive hype surrounding the next two Avengers movies.

It seems strange that Sharon Carter might not show up in either of the movies since her character started to develop more by the end of Civil War. It could be that Emily VanCamp has an epic poker face, which would end up as a pretty big surprise for the movies. Marvel actors have to sign intense contracts and are not able to share details about anything, really. Unless you're Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo.

Will Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter show up in Infinity War or Avengers 4? That question won't be answered until the movies are released, but it sure seems like she won't at this time, according to VanCamp. Marvel does an excellent job of keeping everything under wraps until the very last minute, much like Lucasfilm, so we will more than likely have to wait until the bitter end to find out. In the meantime, check out the rest of the interview with Emily VanCamp courtesy of BUILD Series' YouTube channel.