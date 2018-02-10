10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is being celebrated and they're having a huge year long party. In a new video promoting the sweepstakes to win a trip to the world premiere of Infinity War, there's a brief flash of the Infinity Gauntlet and it has 4 stones placed in it, leading many fans to believe that Thanos will be pretty strong by the end of the movie. But which ones does the Mad Titan acquire first?

In the new footage, we see that all 4 of the knuckle stones are accounted for, with only two missing. According to the first trailer of Infinity War, Thanos gets the purple Power Stone first. He more than likely acquires the stone by raiding the Nova Corps vault on Xandar, where it was left at the end Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Later in the trailer, Thanos has one more stone, but it's hard to tell just which color it is. However, we are teased with a scene that appears to be Loki handing over the Tesseract, aka the Space Stone to Thanos.

But what about the other two Infinity Stones that are shown in the new Infinity War behind-the-scenes footage? If we go back to the posters that were given out at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer, we see that the next knuckle stones are orange and red. This means that the Reality and Soul Stones would have to be next. The Reality Stone was with the Collector last, so it's safe to assume that's where Thanos goes next after acquiring the Space Stone. But, we don't know where the Soul Stone is at this time.

The big rumor surrounding the Soul Stone is that it's probably on Wakanda, since we've been teased with a decent amount of footage from the fictional Black Panther country. However, we've also been teased with the Mind Stone, where it looks like Proxima Midnight from Thanos' Black Order is trying to rip it from Vision's head. This could mean that Vision makes it out of Infinity War alive with the Mind Stone intact. This is speculation at this point, but it does seem to make the most amount of sense so far, especially with the Soul Stone on Wakanda.

The wait is almost over for Infinity War as it hits theaters on May 4th and then we'll really be able to see which stones Thanos gets his hands on first. Regardless, we already know that Marvel is aiming to make a point about the powers of Thanos right off the bat, within the first 5 minutes of the movie, so it will be really interesting to see how powerful the Mad Titan is with 4 stones in the Infinity Gauntlet by the end of Infinity War, setting us up for Avengers 4. You can check out the footage yourself below, thanks to Marvel's Twitter account.