Thanos actor Josh Brolin took to social media to share a fan-made Joker and Mad Titan mashup while also revealing his excitement for everybody to see the work that went into Infinity War. Brolin was pretty active on social media while he was filming Infinity War, Avengers 4, and Deadpool 2, keeping fans updated about the production process while sharing his enthusiasm. Fans were able to see his transformation into Cable for Deadpool 2 as well as the motion capture dots on his face while he was filming scenes for the next two Avengers movies.

A fan on Instagram shared an image that he made where he mashed up the Joker and Thanos with Josh Brolin. The fan said that Thanos is a super villain, but he has large shoes to fill if he wants to compete with the Joker. The post got a response out of the actor, who praised the creative "bent" on his character and then went on to talk about how excited he is for Infinity War to finally come out, mentioning some of his influences and trying to give fans an idea of where his head was out while making the movies. He had this to say.

"There's just something about this that I love: a creative, out of the box bent on one of the greatest roles and times playing a role I've ever had. Doing Infinity War was like doing a limitless black box experimental theatre piece in the lower Eastside of New York City in 1975, mixed with Antonin Artaud, the living theatre, Grotowski's Poor Theatre and a dash of punk rock acting surrounded by shiploads of talent. It's once in a lifetime."

After reading Josh Brolin's post, it seems that the Russo Brothers encouraged some experimentation from the actor, which makes sense because it has to be hard to do scenes by yourself. The process more than likely needs experimentation to get to the place where you're supposed to be within the scene and into the mind of one of the most notorious villains in comic and now cinematic history. The punk rock comment is interesting because it seems that all of the movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had a punk rock element to them, which was probably most noticeable in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok.

Infinity War is probably the most anticipated movie of 2018 and already had a ton of hype surrounding it, which seems monstrous at this point in time. There's a lot to live up to and the actors involved in Infinity War and Avengers 4 aren't helping matters by pumping the movie up in any way possible over the last year. It will be interesting to see the fan reaction to both movies once they are complete, but if the first trailer for Infinity War is any indication, they're definitely on the right track.

Infinity War hits theaters on May 4th , 2018, which is only a short time away, so fans will finally get to see just exactly what Josh Brolin and the rest of the cast have been talking about. Black Panther is the next Marvel movie to hit the screens next month and then all bets are off for when Infinity War touches down and we get a true taste of the ultimate power of Thanos. You can check out the Joker/Thanos mashup and read about the experimental stew that went into making Thanos courtesy of Josh Brolin's Instagram account.