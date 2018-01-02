Infinity War belongs to Thanos just as much as it belongs to The Avengers. Thanos, the Mad Titan and one of Marvel's most imposing villains ever, in the comics at least, has been teased in the MCU ever since the end of the first Avengers movie in that famous post-credits scene. In just a handful of short months, we're finally going to see Thanos in all of his evil glory as he tries to gather the Infinity Stones. Co-director Joe Russo says he's very excited for fans to see him and even says it's his movie in a lot of ways, but warns that Thanos is psychotic.

That's not to say that Psychotic is a word that is surprising to use for a Marvel villain. Even the less impressive villains in the MCU didn't exactly have their heads on straight, but still. The fact that Joe Russo is both excited about Thanos and feels the need to warn about his motivations being a bit crazy is interesting. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview.

"Okay, I'm going to start with Thanos. I'm most excited for the audience to learn about him. I think he's a very interesting and complex villain. That's why I like him. That's why I'm excited for the audience to learn about him. I think his motivations, albeit psychotic, are compelling. And I think that in a lot of ways this is his movie, so it's going to be very interesting to see how people respond to Thanos in the film."

We've only seen faint glimpses of Thanos in the MCU up to this point, but it's been made very clear that this is going to be his movie, just as much, if not more than it is anyone else's. Josh Brolin is going to be bringing the so-called psychotic bad guy to life who, based on the teaser trailer for Avengers: Infinity War alone, is not messing around. He's looking to "balance the universe," which for him likely means killing lots and lots of people and things, and the fact that he's smiling while doing so is pretty unsettling.

Joe Russo is co-directing Avengers: Infinity War with his brother Anthony Russo. The duo also directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War previously. So they have a very good track record in the MCU. There's a lot that needs to happen and a lot that needs to be balanced in order to make Infinity War work, so they definitely have their work cut out for them on this one.

Marvel does a lot of things right, but their villains have often left something to be desired. Can Thanos, with his psychotic motivations, break that cycle? Let's hope so. Avengers: Infinity War has been named the most highly-anticipated movie of 2018, largely based on the presence of Thanos. Based on this interview with Sina Weibo, via Comicbook.com, it sounds like the high expectations that fans have may very well be met.