Avengers: Infinity War has played an important part in social media over the last few months. And the fun continues today. The Russo Brothers have gotten back on to social media and one of the first matters that they needed to attend to was helping out the Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit. The subreddit is paying tribute to Thanos' infamous snap from Infinity War by banning half of their users, restoring balance to the universe and their corner of the internet. The announcement was made last week and 4 days ago, the subreddit had nearly 300,000 subscribers. As of this writing, there are over 530,000 subscribers with that number expected to climb even higher. The Russo Brothers have provided the subreddit with a video of Josh Brolin recreating his Infinity War snap.

The Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit is preparing to randomly ban half of its users on Monday, July 9th and the Russo Brothers have given the trending page the video that they have been asking for. When the idea came up to ban half of the users in tribute to Infinity War, users instantly thought about getting Josh Brolin on board to complete the snap and ban half of the subscribers. The Russo Brothers delivered a video of Brolin in bed, recreating the mighty snap. Brolin says, "Here we go, Reddit users," before his snap.

Since the Russo Brothers posted the video, which was shortly before 10 AM Pacific time, the initial tweet has gained over 4.6 thousand likes and it's been retweeted over 1,000 times. While those numbers are impressive, they are nothing compared to what's happening over at the Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit where as of this writing, the post has over 80,000 upvotes and has 13.8 thousand comments. If that's not enough, the post has been gifted with Reddit Gold, which costs $1, 14 times. The Infinity War tribute page is now trending and gaining even more attention than it ever though it was going to.

In addition to the balancing of the subreddit user universe, new subreddits have popped up for those unlucky souls who get banned. Playing off of the popular fan theories for Avengers 4, the Soul World and Soul Stone are new subreddits where everybody who was banned can go and discuss getting turned to dust. The Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit has not announced if they will follow the story of Avengers 4 and reverse the snap next May.

There's still plenty of time to subscribe to the Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit to see if you make the cut or not. As previously noted, the mass user ban will take place tomorrow, July 9th. It's not clear at what time the recreation of the Infinity War snap will take place, but make sure to have your Reddit notifications turned on to learn your fate. We'll be able to see if everything is "perfectly balanced, as all things should be," in a few hours. While we wait, you can see Josh Brolin's recreation below, provided by The Russo Brothers' Twitter account.