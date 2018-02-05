Did Wolverine give Thanos his scar in Infinity War? The new Super Bowl spot for Avengers: Infinity War has caused an interesting bit of fan speculation on social media. At the very end of the spot, we get a new shot of Thanos that shows the Mad Titan will be rocking a pretty distinctive scar on the left side of his face in the movie. A scar that looks quite a bit like someone with three claws left a pretty lasting impression on him. While it's at best unlikely and borders on downright impossible, fans are theorizing, or at the very least playfully hoping, that this scar was left by Wolverine. But we all know there is a much more logical conclusion as to where he got the scars, right?

The Infinity WarSuper Bowl spot was loaded with new footage, but fans were quick to notice the scar on Thanos' face. Even though it's been shot down in the wake of the Disney/Fox deal, fans are still hopeful that, somehow, Wolverine will have a presence in the upcoming Avengers movies. Given the scar, which resembles a similar pattern to Wolverine's claws, some fans took to social media to share this hopeful theory, like Twitter user Andrew Ivimey.

"Thanos with claw mark scars lookin' like he just fought Wolverine to destroy the Fox cinematic universe and now's he's coming for the MCU. #InfinityWar"

In support of this theory, the claw marks have the three claws necessary to suggest an encounter with Wolverine. It also stands to reason that Logan is strong enough to at least get one good swipe at Thanos before losing the battle. However, the claw marks don't appear to be wide enough to have been Wolverine's claws and, by all accounts, he's not going to appear in Avengers: Infinity War. Some speculate that Black Panther did the damage.

But we know who the real scar-maker is (we think). All of our money is on Captain America, who has been seen sporting Wolverine-like claws made of Vibranium, created by Black Panther's weapon forgers, the same team that make his new shield. Captain America, who is sporting his bearded Nomad persona in Infinity War, can be spotted rocking the clawed arm guards in the first Infinity War trailer. Many believe this is actually Cap's new shield, which he can break down and wear on both of his arms, something that is pulled directly from the comics. So why wouldn't he uses these bad boys on Thanos' face?

In terms of Wolverine doing the damage? This is all nothing more than a fun bit of fan speculation that will lead to nothing. So don't get your hopes up. Wolverine will eventually be recast and brought into the MCU, assuming the Disney/Fox deal is eventually approved. But as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently confirmed, that deal won't have any effect on any of the movies prior to 2020, which includes Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

"The truth of the matter as I understand it is the deal has to be figured out. There's been no communication. We're not thinking about it. We're focusing on everything we've already announced. If and when the deal actually happens, we'll start to think more about it. Until then, we have a lot to do. ... It would be years away. We've announced everything through 2019, so none of those would be adjusted."

There was speculation at one point that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine was possibly going to show up in Avengers 4 after the Disney/Fox deal, despite the events of Logan and Jackman's reassurance that he's hanging up the claws for good. Even if the deal goes through, that isn't going to happen. Still, even taking that into account, it's a fun theory and shows just how badly fans want to see Wolverine on screen alongside The Avengers. You can check out some of the other tweets about Thanos' scar and see the new footage of Marvel's big bad in the new Avengers: Infinity War spot, courtesy of the Marvel Studios Twitter account, for yourself below.

