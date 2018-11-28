There were plenty of MCU characters not seen in Avengers: Infinity War. And fans have been wondering which ones actually survived Thanos' deadly snap. Some of those questions were answered. We know Darryl, Thor's old roommate, is still alive. Deadpool was one of the lucky ones. And Howard the Duck is still quaking around the universe. Even though Peter Parker was turned into a pile of dust, Aunt May survived. And though she was in Infinity War, Shuri's fate wasn't revealed until after the movie came out. Now it has been confirmed that two Thor favorites are also still around.

Yes, Erik Selvig, played in the MCU by Stellan Skarsgård, and Darcy Lewis, played by Kat Dennings, are still amongst the living in the current Infinity War timeline, before the Avengers turn things around in Avengers 4. Though half the population was eliminated after Thanos collected all six of the Infinity Stones, these two were not affected in the slightest. Though, we almost think Natalie Portman's Jane didn't fare quite as well, though there is yet to be an official confirmation on her whereabouts.

While all of the original Avengers survived, others were not so lucky. Fans had to watch as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Scarlet Witch and many others were erased from existence. There are still plenty of MCU characters that are unaccounted for. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo did confirm that Hulk character Betty Ross, played by Liv Tyler, wasn't fortunate enough to survive the snap. Lady Sif is also gone. Korg, Miek and Ned Leeds are still unaccounted for thus far.

Related: Early Infinity War Art Has Spider-Man & Doctor Strange Fighting Outriders

Author Brandon T. Snider was the one that confirmed Erik and Darcy are still around and kicking. He is set to launch his new book Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest, Volume 2: Aftermath. He showed off the front and back covers, which confirms some of the survivors of Thanos' deadly snap. The book is the sequel to Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest, Volume 1: Beginning. It recounted the story of Grandmaster and the Collector coming together after the events of Thor: Ragnarok. Right now, neither book is officially confirmed to be part of Marvel's official MCU canon, but the first book was sold as part of the lead up to Infinity War released by Marvel.

Right now, neither Stellan Skarsgård nor Kat Dennings have been confirmed to appear in Avengers 4. It is rumored that the trailer for the movie will drop this week, following a screening of Infinity War in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, but that isn't confirmed. It's unlikely we'd see either character in the first footage. Actually, it's unlikely that we'll see much of anything, as the first trailer is expected to be a true tease in every sense of the word. A lot of fans will be happy with that, and some wish there was no trailer at all. Like Thanos' had snapped it out of existence. This info comes from a post on Imgur, where you can see the book covers in question.