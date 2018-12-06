We now know what the world has been calling the deadly snap in Infinity War from Thanos that killed half of literally everything in the entire universe. Yes, even animals and plants. Just imagine how mad John Wick would be if he made it out of this mess? But that's beside the point. This event literally affected every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether we've explored it or not. But the snap hasn't really been referenced much in any official Marvel works until now.

The recently released young adult book, Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest Volume Two: Aftermath, which was written by Brandon T. Snider, as the name implies, deals with the aftermath of the event in question. One particularly interesting bit is that those who survived on Earth, which was thrown into utter chaos in the wake of the snap, are calling it The Decimation. It's an appropriate name that carries almost the right amount of doom and gloom needed for such a thing. Can any word really encapsulate just how much death and destruction something like this would cause?

Infinity War didn't really give us a full sense of how bad that destruction was on Earth, let alone throughout the entire universe. What we did see was brutal enough. The end of the movie itself largely focused on many of our heroes being turned to ash in very sad fashion. The post-credit scene with Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) on the other hand, did give us a bit more insight. Cars smashed into one another. Helicopters came crashing out of the sky and people were confused and terrified. Indeed, the world they once knew was decimated.

The name raises interesting questions for Avengers 4. The movie is going to have to accomplish an awful lot in order to be satisfying and it would feel like a shame if it didn't explore this chaos in the aftermath of the snap at least a little bit. But will directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo actually have people referring to it as "The Decimation" in the movie? That seems slightly less likely. Still, since this is a tie-in novel, this is canon until Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige or the Russo brothers say otherwise.

We should be getting our first look at that aftermath very soon, as it's expected that the Avengers 4 trailer is coming very soon. It was reportedly going to drop earlier this week, but Marvel ended up shifting their strategy a bit. What we can be sure of is that the remaining heroes, and Hawkeye this time, are going to do their best to make Thanos pay for The Decimation. Maybe Thor can get Eitri (if he survived) to craft Clint some special arrows to take on the Mad Titan? Avengers 4 is set to arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019.