We have yet another confirmation of someone who survived the deadly events of Avengers: Infinity War. One of the most delightful byproducts of Thor not participating in Captain America: Civil War was the fact that we got the Team Thor shorts, which feature the God of Thunder and his exploits with his human roommate Darryl. Now, we have word that Darryl escaped Thanos' deadly finger snap with his life.

The news comes directly from actor Daley Pearson, who plays Darryl in the Team Thor shorts. Chris Hemsworth recently celebrated his birthday and Pearson posted a video to his Twitter account, in character as Darryl, to honor the occasion. At the beginning of the video, he reveals that Thor's roommate did indeed survive, though, that has brought with it it's own set of problems.

"Good news. Daryl survived the snap. Bad news, a lot of my coworkers didn't, so I'm working Sundays. This video is to say happy birthday, Thor, however many thousands of years old you are. I hope you're having a good time out there in the universe."

The end of Infinity War brought with it one of the most cataclysmic events in cinematic history. That may sound a bit dramatic, but it's true. Once Thanos got his hands on all six Infinity Stones, he wiped out half of all life in the entire universe with the snap of his fingers. That includes plants and animals, in addition to many of Earth's mightiest heroes. Darryl was one of the lucky ones.

Even though they aren't technically canon within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Team Thor shorts play on the idea that the God of Thunder didn't have much going on during the events of Captain America: Civil War. So, he found himself a roommate in the form of Darryl and hilarity ensues. Unfortunately for Darryl, now that Thor is back fighting the good fight alongside The Avengers, that's left him a little strapped for cash.

"If there happens to be Wi-Fi where you are, if you could just do a little transfer. I'm in quite a bit of debt since you left. Happy birthday, Thor. I miss you and I hope you're having a good day."

Director Taika Waititi, who helmed Thor: Ragnarok, is the man responsible for bringing the Team Thor shorts to life. We most recently saw Darryl on the Thor: Ragnarok Blu-ray, where he found a new roommate in the form of Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster. That begs the question, where is Grandmaster now and why isn't he paying his half of the rent? Maybe he fell victim to Thanos' snap? Though, Goldblum says his character survived. Either way, poor Darryl. At least now that we know he survived Infinity War there's hope that we will see him return in the future. Maybe as a bonus feature for the Avengers 4 Blu-ray next year? You can check out Daley Pearson's Twitter video for yourself below.