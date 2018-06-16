Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have revealed the one villain that they wanted to use in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. McFeely and Markus have had the luxury of working with some of the biggest comic book superheroes in history while working on all three of the Captain America movies as well as Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers 4. With that being said, there are some characters that they wish that they could've explored along with a pretty huge villain.

Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus appeared on Kevin Smith's Fat Man on Batman podcast where they were asked if there were any characters in the Marvel world that they would've liked to have worked on. McFeely said the villainous M.O.D.O.K., aka Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, was the one who he wished that they could have brought to the Marvel Cinematic Universe the most. He explains.

"I've wanted to put M.O.D.O.K. in, and it's very hard to go here's the supporting character the giant head. And then we're going to get on with the story. We just came to him for information. Like you kind of have to design the whole movie around the guy with the giant head."

Christopher Markus agrees and says that M.O.D.O.K. is a character that he wanted to see in the MCU as well. Though Markus reveals that the screenwriting duo may have had bigger plans for the giant head than just a small scene to get some information. Markus believes that if they could've pulled it off right, which they still might, that M.O.D.O.K. would be terrifying. He had this to say.

"I have love for M.O.D.O.K. and I still think properly done he'd be terrifying. Like you look all the way down the hall and like this huge head comes around the corner and starts coming and... oh, it would be awesome."

M.O.D.O.K. is the leader of A.I.M. who is a giant head that is housed in a robotic body. He was originally George Tarleton and was of average intelligence, but worked on experiments to unlock mental potential. He later became an experiment himself and became M.O.D.O.K. He was famous for going into battle against [Captain America} and S.H.I.E.L.D. as well as Namor. In the comics, he was overthrown and his body was later used as a weapon against Iron Man.

For those fans who were stunned with what Marvel Studios was able to pull off with Thanos in Infinity War, M.O.D.O.K. would've been on an entirely different level for digital effects. And who knows, maybe we'll see the giant head in Phase 4 of the MCU. If Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely continue their journey with the MCU, we could end up seeing M.O.D.O.K. after all. You can check out the rest of the interview with McFeely and Markus below, thanks to Kevin Smith's YouTube channel.