Simon Pegg has undergone a shocking transformation for his latest movie role in Inheritance. Pegg became known to the world through his comedic work, in part through his collaborations with Edgar Wright such as Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz. But he's come a long way since then and has transitioned into more serious roles. He's also apparently taking a page out of Christian Bale's book these days, as he's shredded tons of weight and put on a lot of muscle for a new project.

49-year-old Simon Pegg is currently starring in Inheritance, which comes from director Vaughn Stein. The two previously worked with one another on Terminal, which was released in 2018 and co-starred Margot Robbie. Simon Pegg's personal trailer Nick Lower recently posted a photo of him online showcasing the transformation he's undergone for the movie and, to say the least, it's impressive and a bit shocking. Here's what Lower had to say in his caption provided with the photo.

"Simon Pegg 6 month body transformation for 'Inheritance' Movie. The brief for this role was lean, Very lean. It required a specific body shape & look."

Indeed, based on this photo, Simon Pegg accomplished what was required. He's seen sporting a baseball cap, gym shorts and a million dollar smile. Pegg has always been a relatively slim man, but here he's looking skinny as a rail, while also rocking an impressive six pack. Certain actors, most notably Christian Bale, sometimes put their bodies through hell for a role. Bale packed on pounds to play Dick Cheney in Vice last year and, on the flipside, lost tons of weight and went on a very extreme diet for The Machinist. It's doubtful anyone saw Pegg doing something as similarly extreme. Yet, here we are.

So, what did Simon Pegg do all of this for? Inheritance is said to center on the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family who very suddenly dies, leaving his wife and daughter with a secret inheritance that threatens to destroy their lives. Pegg will co-star alongside Lily Collins. Originally, Kate Mara had been tapped for the movie but had to drop out due to scheduling issues. The script comes from Matthew Kennedy, with Richard B. Lewis and David Wulf producing.

We last saw Simon Pegg in last summer's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which went on to become the highest-grossing entry in the long-running franchise to date. He also had a role in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, which also went on to become a big hit. Pegg is also set to star in Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Amazon's comic book series The Boys and once again as Scotty in Star Trek 4, assuming it ever actually happens. Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 are happening as well and it's expected his character Benji will return. Inheritance does not yet have a release date but is currently filming. Be sure to check out the photo from Nick Lower's Twitter account below.

