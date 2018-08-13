Summer is almost over, and the fall movie season is ready to chomp through your midsection like a bastard baby zombie hungry for guts and blood. We've got plenty of horror releases coming our way in the next couple of months. And one of the creepier outings is Inhumanity, which unleashes a new kind of movie monster.

Inhumanity introduces the new slasher killer Six-Pack Sam, and damn, what a name. Move over Freddy, Michael, and Jason, there's a new jerk in town, and he's got quite a way with the ladies. Today, we have our first look at Inhumanity, and it promises to be something else. What that else is, we're not quite sure just yet.

We won't have to wait long for Six-Pack Sam to rear his ugly head in our direction. The serial killer is out for blood this August, and we'll all be able to engage in his antics starting tomorrow. It's almost like instant gratification. Today we give you the trailer, tomorrow the world! Wildeye Releasing is truly doing it Netflix style. There is no anticipation left anymore.

Waco's Darcel Danielle is on the hunt for a psychotic killer in writer/director Joe McReynolds' Inhumanity, premiering on VOD and DVD starting August 14. Narrowly escaping death at the hands of a notorious monster, Jessa Dixon awakens from a coma to learn her father committed suicide. Unconvinced, she investigates the suspicious suicide and uncovers a dark corporate conspiracy involving the police and the psychotic killer that almost took her life. Also starring Diana Rose and Ford Austin.

Inhumanity is Joe McReynolds' second feature length film as a director. He got his start with the movie The Vern: A One Hit Wonder Story. It doesn't stray too far from his tastes as a filmmaker. That film follows a man who travels from New York to LA to see his son for the first time and gets stuck in a small Texas town and involved in a double murder.

Inhumanity has been finished and ready to go since last year. The thriller was all set to have its world premiere at the Rivercity Underground Film Festival this past December. But a last minute problem at the venue caused everything to shut down, and Six-Pack Sam missed his opportunity to scare audiences for the first time. Despite his appearance being delayed, all of the Rivercity festival winners still got their awards.

Leviticus Wolfe stars as the new horror slasher Six-Pack Sam in Inhumanity. McReynolds actually met the guy at a pool party. Upon seeing the actor, he approached the guy and boldly declared, "You would make a great serial killer in my next movie". Cut to a few months later, and Six Pack Sam was born and the film Inhumanity was in production.

Now, we have the trailer direct from October Coast. We also have the poster for you to check out. Here, you thought you had nothing to do this Tuesday. Now, you can jump in the passenger seat and go for a ride with good ol' Six-Pack Sam.