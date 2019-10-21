Will we see an Inhumans reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point? For now, all we have are rumors on that front, but Anson Mount has just thrown a little bit of fuel on the fire. Mount, for those who perhaps don't recall, played Black Bolt on the short-lived Inhumans TV show, which aired on ABC. Now, Mount has weighed in on the recent reboot rumors.

Anson Mount was recently a guest at the Dallas Fan Days convention. During a panel, the subject of this alleged reboot of Marvel's Inhumans TV show came up. While it's highly unlikely Mount would be involved in any way, he did make it seem, at least based on what he's heard, that something could be brewing in that department. Here's what Anson Mount had to say about it.

"People might not know this, but in the sort of Hollywood trades, there's rumored to be a negotiation going on with Disney+ to reattempt this. And apparently... it's well-known that Vin Diesel has always wanted to play Black Bolt, so there's some kind of negotiations going on."

The MCU will have a much larger presence on the small screen on Disney+. Shows like The Falcon and The Winter Solider, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye will be directly connected to the movies to a much stronger degree than Netflix shows such as Daredevil and Luke Cage were. The rumors that have been reported suggest Inhumans will go a similar route and get a small screen reboot for Disney's upcoming streaming service. For his part, Anson Mount wants to see Marvel take another shot at the franchise.

"I really want there to be another shot at the Inhumans, and I want it to be successful because I'd love to watch it. And I think it is the most interesting little corner of the Marvel universe, and I think it just has to be done, it has to have the right home, the right tone, and the right vision overall."

The Inhumans have had a long, strange trip so far. Originally, way back in 2014, Marvel Studios announced an Inhumans movie, which would have hit theaters on July 12 of this year. That never happened. Instead, the property was repurposed as an ABC TV series and was being positioned as a prestige, big-budget show. That didn't exactly work out either, as the show was panned by critics upon arrival, didn't draw much of an audience and was scrapped after just one season.

As for the Vin Diesel bit, the actor, who already voices Groot in the MCU, had been hinting at talks to play Black Bolt in the movie. That never materialized, for obvious reasons. Could Diesel circle back to the role when/if this reboot ever does get underway? Time will tell. For now, Phase 4 of the MCU is already fully mapped out and beyond 2021, Phase 5 is already filling up fast. So it could be a while before this reboot does happen, even if it is indeed in the cards. This news was previously reported by Comicbook.com.