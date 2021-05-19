At long last, DC and Warner Bros. are making an Injustice movie. The project was quietly announced as the special features on the upcoming release of Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 include a preview of the Injustice animated movie. While many details remain under wraps for the time being, this will serve as an adaptation of the popular video game series of the same name.

Warner Bros, in showcasing the special features for Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2, revealed that the release will include "A sneak peek at the next DC Animated Movie, an advanced look at Injustice." Just like that, the movie was revealed. Unfortunately, for the time being, there is no word on the cast or who will be in the director's chair. Plot details also have not yet been shared. But if it's anything like the games, this will be venturing into dark territory in an alternate version of the DC universe.

Injustice: Gods Among Us kicked off the franchise as a fighting game released in 2013. It asks a simple question' What if our greatest heroes became our greatest threat? The game quickly became quite popular selling hundreds of thousands of copies and spawning a sequel, Injustice 2. The campaign in the first game features a storyline that takes place in an alternate timeline. In it, The Joker convinces Superman to kill Lois Lane, in addition to their unborn child. He then becomes a threat to the world, venturing down a dark path.

The video games also got a prequel comic book series from acclaimed writer Tom Taylor. Some of the prominent characters featured in the games include Batman, Lex Luthor, Green Arrow, The Joker, Green Lantern, Cyborg, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Nightwing, Solomon Grundy, Superman and Wonder Woman. Between both games and the comics, there is an awful lot of story to pull from for the movie. And for those who may be worried that Warner Bros. and DC will want to tone things down, the studio has had no issue going R-rated with these DC animated features in the past. Batman: The Killing Joke, Justice League Dark and Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, among others, have been R-rated. So, at the very least, the studio is open to pushing the rating if the story falls for it.

It may not be live-action but these DC animated movies have an impressive track record. These movies have tackled beloved source material to great success in the past. Some examples include Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and The Death of Superman.

For now, there is no telling when the movie will be released. Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 is expected to arrive this summer. Injustice is being billed as "the next DC animated movie." So it could theoretically arrive sometime later this year, or in early 2022. That being the case, we should expect a more detailed announcement from the studio in the coming weeks/months. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available by Warner Bros. and DC.