Batman confronts the Joker in a new clip from Warner Bros. Animation's upcoming adaptation of Injustice. The footage features the Clown Prince of Crime (Kevin Pollak) doing what he does best, getting under The Dark Knight's (Anson Mount) skin, as he tries to convince him of the dark path that he has led Superman (Justin Hartley) down with his egregious acts.

Of course, Batman does not believe that someone as incorruptible as the Man of Steel can be goaded into evil and violent acts (despite the character doing this so often that it has become something of a tired cliché) and doubts the Joker's attempts to turn Superman to the dark side. Unfortunately, the infamous villain is soon proven right, with the clip ending as Superman crashes into Batman and Joker's therapy session. With fire in his eyes and hatred in his heart, the clip cuts away just before the Big Blue Boy Scout carries out his brutal revenge...

Much like the material on which it's based, namely Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios' popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad - where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity's own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?

Injustice has amassed a stellar cast of actors to provide the voices in this long-awaited DC adaptation, including Justin Hartley (This is Us, Smallville) and Anson Mount (Star Trek Discovery, Hell on Wheels) as Superman and Batman, respectively. The massive cast also includes Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra, You're The Worst) as Wonder Woman, Brandon Micheal Hall (God Friended Me) as Cyborg, Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Joker & Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, The Good Wife, Dreamgirls) as Catwoman, Reid Scott (Veep, Venom) as Green Arrow & Victor Zsasz, and Edwin Hodge (The Tomorrow War, Mayans M.C.) as Mr. Terrific & Killer Croc.

The movie also features Gillian Jacobs (Community, Invincible) as Harley Quinn, Oliver Hudson (Rules of Engagement, Nashville) as Plastic Man, Laura Bailey (Critical Role, Avengers Assemble) as Lois Lane & Rama Kushna, Faran Tahir (Iron Man, Star Trek) as Ra's al Ghul, Derek Phillips (Friday Night Lights, 42) as Nightwing & Aquaman, Yuri Lowenthal (Ben 10 franchise, Young Justice, RWBY) as Mirror Master, Flash & Shazam, Zach Callison (Steven Universe, The Goldbergs) as Damian & Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney (Fortnite, Batman Unlimited) as Green Lantern, Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy, American Dad!) as Captain Atom, and Andrew Morgado (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) as Mirror Master Soldier.

Directed by Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) from a screenplay by Ernie Altbacker (Batman: Hush), Injustice is set for a home video release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $39.99 SRP; Canada $44.98 SRP), Blu-ray (US $29.98 SRP; Canada $39.99 SRP) and Digital on October 19, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of IGN.