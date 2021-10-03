Several new images from Warner Bros. upcoming animated adaptation of Injustice have now been unveiled, teasing the vendetta that will tear the Justice League apart. The images give us a good look at the large roster of beloved DC characters, including the likes of Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Superman, and Green Arrow, as well as hinting at the drama that is soon to befall them.

Superman takes the law (and the Joker) into his own hands in these new images from DC's animated Injustice film. Injustice hits home release on October 19. https://t.co/6qoHa41k1n (1/3) pic.twitter.com/FIzGUbBE0n — IGN (@IGN) September 30, 2021

One image gives us confirmation that the animated outing will not shy away from the violence inherent in the Injustice saga, showing Superman, who has become blinded by the destruction and death caused by the Joker, punching a whole through the chest of the infamous villain, perhaps in a twisted search for a heart.

After an unthinkable tragedy propels Superman into a dangerous new mindset, the Justice League will be torn apart forcing members against each other in Injustice, an all-new DC Animated Movie. Taking inspiration from Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios' popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated movie Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad - where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity's own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?

The animated iteration of Injustice has amassed an excellent cast led by This Is Us and Smallville star Justin Hartley as Superman and Star Trek Discovery and Hell on Wheels star Anson Mount as Batman, Injustice features an ensemble voice cast that includes Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra, You're the Worst) as Wonder Woman, Brandon Michael Hall (God Friended Me) as Cyborg, Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Joker & Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, The Good Wife, Dreamgirls) as Catwoman, Reid Scott (Veep, Venom) as Green Arrow & Victor Zsasz, Edwin Hodge (The Tomorrow War, Mayans M.C.) as Mr. Terrific & Killer Croc, and Gillian Jacobs (Community, Invincible) as Harley Quinn.

Also starring are Oliver Hudson (Rules of Engagement, Nashville) as Plastic Man, Laura Bailey (Critical Role, Avengers Assemble) as Lois Lane & Rama Kushna, Faran Tahir (Iron Man, Star Trek) as Ra's al Ghul, Derek Phillips (Friday Night Lights, 42) as Nightwing & Aquaman, Yuri Lowenthal (Ben 10 franchise, Young Justice, RWBY) as Mirror Master, Flash & Shazam, Zach Callison (Steven Universe, The Goldbergs) as Damian & Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney (Fortnite, Batman Unlimited) as Green Lantern, Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy, American Dad!) as Captain Atom, and Andrew Morgado (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) as Mirror Master Soldier.

Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs this no holds barred adaptation of Injustice from a screenplay by Ernie Altbacker (Batman: Hush). Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Rick Morales (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise) are on board as producers with Alyessa Ornelas (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge) as Associate Producer.

Inspired by characters from DC comic books and produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length animated adaptation of Injustice is set for release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $39.99 SRP; Canada $44.98 SRP), Blu-ray (US $29.98 SRP; Canada $39.99 SRP) and Digital on October 19, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of IGN.