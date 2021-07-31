The cast of DC Animation's upcoming animated adaptation of hugely popular video game, Injustice, has now been revealed, along with a first look at the trinity of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Injustice is an exciting prospect for DC fans, many of whom have been waiting for an adaptation of this particular story line for some time.

DC’s ‘Injustice’ Sets Cast for Animated Movie (Exclusive) https://t.co/I5j4zj4JxL — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 21, 2021

The animated iteration of Injustice has amassed an excellent cast and will star Justin Hartley as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash, and Shazam, and Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman. It will also star Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Faran Tahir as Ra's al Ghul, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.

Directed by Justice League Dark's Matt Peters from a script by Batman: Hush scribe, Ernie Altbacker, Injustice takes place on an alternate Earth in which the Joker has tricked Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the hero on a rampage. The Man of Steel is sent down a dark path, taking control of Earth and forcing Batman and the rest of his superhero pals to stop him. Can the Justice League bring an end to Superman's tyrannical rule before its too late?

The movie is based on the fighting game Injustice: Gods Among Us which was developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U back in 2013. The video game finds players taking control of one of the many beloved characters from the iconic DC line-up and battling with another character Mortal Kombat style. The series became a huge hit with both players and critics alike, receiving positive reviews praising the game's story, game play mechanics, and use of the DC Comics license. The story line has since made its way into the comics, expanding on this version of the DC universe and this totalitarian version of Superman.

Evil versions of Superman really are a dime a dozen these days (much the chagrin of many a Superman fan), but Injustice should hopefully prove to be an entertaining adaptation of the property. Fans of the video game have been waiting to see the story play out in movie form for years now, so let's hope it lives up to the hype. With a stellar voice cast in place and the first look image offering a glimpse at the angry, unshaven Superman to come, it certainly looks like the adaptation will do justice to the popular title.

Producer, Rick Morales, known for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, is producing alongside Jim Krieg, with Sam Register executive producing. Injustice is expected to debut on home entertainment this fall.