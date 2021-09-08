The Justice League come to blows in the gripping new trailer for Injustice, Warner Bros.' animated adaptation of the popular DC video game franchise. After an unthinkable tragedy propels Superman into a dangerous new mindset, the likes of Batman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman will attempt to stop him from turning to the dark side before ultimately being pitted against each other.

Led by This is Us and Smallville star Justin Hartley as Superman and Star Trek Discovery and Hell on Wheels star Anson Mount as Batman, Injustice features an ensemble voice cast that includes Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Zach Callison as Damian Wayne and Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash and Shazam, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Faran Tahir as Ra's al Ghul, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.

Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios' popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated adaptation of Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad - where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity's own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?

Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Injustice from a screenplay by Ernie Altbacker (Batman: Hush). Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) is Producer and Alyessa Ornelas (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge) is Associate Producer. Producer is Rick Morales (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Sam Register is Executive Producer.

Fans of the video game, which was developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U back in 2013, have been waiting to see the story play out in movie form for years now, so let's hope it lives up to the hype. While evil versions of The Man of Steel have been depicted time and time again in comics, movies, television series, and pretty much every medium in which the DC icon has appeared, Injustice will hopefully bring something a little different to the idea, turning Superman into a tyrannical ruler rather than simply a mind-controlled force of destruction.

Thankfully, DC and ﻿Injustice fans will not have to wait too long to see Warner Bros.' take on the fan-favorite story. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length animated adaptation of Injustice is set for release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $39.99 SRP; Canada $44.98 SRP), Blu-ray (US $29.98 SRP; Canada $39.99 SRP) and Digital on October 19, 2021.