Superman cuts a bloody path through the world and the Justice League in the Red Band trailer for Injustice. Coming courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment, this animated adaptation of the popular DC video game sees The Man of Steel unleashed and on a mission of control that will pit Batman and the rest of the Justice League against Earth's mightiest hero.

After an unthinkable tragedy propels Superman into a dangerous new mindset, the Justice League will be torn apart forcing members against each other in Injustice, an all-new DC Animated Movie. Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios' popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated film Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad - where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity's own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?

This Red Band trailer should have fans of the franchise eager to see the dark tale of Injustice finally brought to life. An adaptation of Injustice is something DC enthusiasts have been wanting for quite some time, and it's good to see that this long-awaited effort will not shy away too much from the violence and bloodshed that occurs at the hands of this tortured and desperate Superman.

Led by This is Us and Smallville star Justin Hartley as Superman and Star Trek Discovery and Hell on Wheels star Anson Mount as Batman, Injustice features an ensemble voice cast that includes Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra, You're the Worst) as Wonder Woman, Brandon Micheal Hall (God Friended Me) as Cyborg, Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Joker & Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, The Good Wife, Dreamgirls) as Catwoman, Reid Scott (Veep, Venom) as Green Arrow & Victor Zsasz, Edwin Hodge (The Tomorrow War, Mayans M.C.) as Mr. Terrific & Killer Croc, Gillian Jacobs (Community, Invincible) as Harley Quinn, Oliver Hudson (Rules of Engagement, Nashville) as Plastic Man, Laura Bailey (Critical Role, Avengers Assemble) as Lois Lane & Rama Kushna, Faran Tahir (Iron Man, Star Trek) as Ra's al Ghul, Derek Phillips (Friday Night Lights, 42) as Nightwing & Aquaman, Yuri Lowenthal (Ben 10 franchise, Young Justice, RWBY) as Mirror Master, Flash & Shazam, Zach Callison (Steven Universe, The Goldbergs) as Damian & Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney (Fortnite, Batman Unlimited) as Green Lantern, Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy, American Dad!) as Captain Atom, and Andrew Morgado (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) as Mirror Master Soldier.

Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs this no holds barred adaptation of Injustice from a screenplay by Ernie Altbacker (Batman: Hush). Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Rick Morales (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise) are on board as producers with Alyessa Ornelas (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge) as Associate Producer.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length animated adaptation of Injustice is set for release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $39.99 SRP; Canada $44.98 SRP), Blu-ray (US $29.98 SRP; Canada $39.99 SRP) and Digital on October 19, 2021.