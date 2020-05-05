Today is Cinco De Mayo, and Universal has decided to celebrate the holiday by releasing a first trailer for their provocative new documentary Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo. The movie was going to hit theaters later this year. But now Universal has announced that they are debuting it on Digital this summer.

Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo will go inside the life of the iconic actor, showing a side of the man many have not seen, while also exploring his journey into the restaurant business and his bouts with being a real-life hero. The movie features interviews with some of Danny Trejo collaboraters and co-stars including Robert Rodriguez, Michelle Rodriguez, Donal Logue, Cheech MaRin, Gilbert Trejo and Danielle Trejo. The movie is directed by Brett Harvey. You can check out the first trailer direct from Universal.

On a day to honor and celebrate Mexican heritage, the new trailer for the powerful documentary Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo has been released. The feature pays homage to Danny Trejo's heritage, his Mexican roots and his Los Angeles upbringing, as he gives fans a first-hand look into the extraordinary life journey that molded him into Hollywood's most unlikely hero.

The film will be available on digital in the U.S July 7, 2020, giving viewers a raw and inspirational account of Trejo's unbelievable transformation from hardened criminal to celebrated movie icon and beloved friend of all who cross his path.

From a life of hard drugs and armed robberies to Hollywood red carpets and mentoring addicts, this is the telling of one of the most radical and uplifting transformation stories of human character ever put to film.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Brett Harvey (Ice Guardians), Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo is the shocking story of one man's capacity to overcome his demons and discover redemption through the most unlikely of journeys.

With a host of celebrity interviews, never-before-seen footage and personal testimony from Trejo and his closest family and friends, audiences will witness the birth of a Hollywood icon who became a symbol of hope to the people he grew up with and fans around the world. After 46 years of sobriety, he never forgets his roots and is genuinely happy to pay it forward every single day.

Trejo has made it his personal mission and debt to society to give back to Chicano communities in Los Angeles through his volunteer work donating food via his iconic Los Angeles based restaurants, buying toys for local children, motivational speaking in prisons, working with animal shelters and being a source of consistent support for those in the neighborhood he was raised in. Along with the trailer we also have a look at the first poster for Inmate #1, which also arrives direct from Universal.