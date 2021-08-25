Insane Clown Posse will embark on one last Faygo-spraying tour together in 2022. During the annual Gathering of the Juggalos event at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio, ICP's Violent J made the announcement that the rap duo will retire from touring after next year due to ongoing concerns about his health. While Insane Clown Posse will no longer tour in the trandtional way, he adds that he and Shaggy 2 Dope will continue to perform at one-off shows along with releasing new music.

"I want to make it clear, making music is not affected in any way, shape or form by anything going on with Shaggy or myself health-wise," said Violent J The 49-year-old also explained how he came to make the decision, first learning of his heart problems after getting "winded" from taking the 40-foot walk from his house to his studio. A subsequent ultrasound then brought about the bad news.

"We went to the hospital to see what's going on," the rapper noted. "They did an ultrasound. The lady who was looking at my heart, we could tell she was tripping about something, but she wasn't a doctor. The doctors were all tied up upstairs in the hospital, understandably. She told me, 'They want you to go straight home, get in bed and they'll call you first thing in the morning.'"

The "Chicken Huntin'" rapper added: "They called before the birds even woke up and fucking told me to go to the hospital. They took me in the back and shit, and basically they just came out and told me I have heart failure. That scared the shit out of me."

Violent J has since undergone various medical procedures for atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular heartbeat that can cause blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and other heart issues. Recognizing the serious nature of his condition, scaling back on his highly physical live performances seems like a logical next step. In an attempt to let as many fans catch ICP as possible on their farewell tour, Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope will be announcing 2022 dates in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia.

Originally called the Inner City Posse, Insane Clown Posse have been around since 1989. Adorning their faces with clown paint and going by their new name, ICP founded their own independent record label, Psychopathic Records, under which they continue to release new music. Because the hip hop duo has such a large fan base, the group hosts an annual Gathering of the Juggalos where fans can get together to celebrate the group's music and legacy.

Always the entertainers, Insane Clown Posse have pursued creative endeavors outside of the music industry as well. They formed their own indie wrestling organization and have competed as pro wrestlers for WWE, ECW, and WCW. Trying their hand at filmmaking, ICP also developed the comedy Big Money Hustlas which was later given a sequel, Big Money Rustlas.

For now, Insane Clown Posse's next show is scheduled for September while the group's next album will arrive on Halloween. The announcement that ICP will be doing a retirement tour next year has also been captured on video that has been posted to YouTube. This news comes to us from Variety.