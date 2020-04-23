Insane Clown Posse has made the difficult decision to cancel this year's Gathering of the Juggalos. The annual event has been held for the past 20 years, but has now been postponed until 2021, according to Psychopathic Records. "The bottom line is that we REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times," said the group in a statement to reveal the bad news. Juggalos all over the nation will have to figure out another way to celebrate this summer.

Violent J has come a long way since stating we could get rid of the world's current problem by eating dirt snow. Apparently that didn't work out so well. And while he "don't wanna talk to a scientist," he and Shaggy 2 Dope are not about to risk the safety of their fans, which is why they have chosen to cancel the 2020 Gathering of the Juggalos. This year's Gathering had been scheduled for the weekend of August 5th at Crystal Forest in Garrettsville, Ohio. No lineup had been announced.

Insane Clown Posse went on to say, "we can't possibly in good conscience even consider trying to put on a Gathering during these difficult times." Nearly every big event set to take place this summer, including San Diego Comic-Con, has been canceled. "Aside from serious health concerns, there are numerous other factors that have destroyed any possibility of the Gathering taking place this year," reads the statement. Like the movie industry, the music industry has also been shut down. Touring is impossible and that's how bands, like Insane Clown Posse, make the majority of their money.

The first Gathering of the Juggalos took place in the summer of 1999 in Detroit, Michigan at the Novi Expo Center. The event lasted for two days, with over 7,000 fans in attendance, which ended with a crazy performance from Insane Clown Posse that got shut down by the police for having too many people on stage. Throughout the years, the Gathering has only gotten bigger and bigger, with crazier events and acts sharing the stage with ICP. 2003 was the first time that the event took place outdoors, bringing it to a whole new level.

This is the first time in its history that Insane Clown Posse have had to cancel the Gathering of the Juggalos. We're living in a weird time at the moment, and ICP wants everyone to remain safe. They even donated over 300 band t-shirts to be made into masks in the Michigan area. While the Gathering won't be happening this year, the group will more than likely figure out something to keep fans entertained this summer and then come back next year with a bigger and better production. Until then, "Whoop hoop." You can read the official statement below, thanks to the Insane Clown Posse Twitter account.